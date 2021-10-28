Ephrata police

THEFT

ADAMSTOWN: Jenna Hope Belcher, 28, and Nathan D. Conard, 35, both of Sinking Springs, were charged with theft, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy and possessing instruments of crime after they were seen on surveillance footage destroying a change machine and stealing its contents at Adamstown Car Wash at 3094 North Reading Road at 5:38 a.m. on Oct. 13, police said. Belcher and Conrad were later captured while committing a similar crime in Berks County on Oct. 16, police said.

Lancaster city police

FIREARMS VIOLATION

LANCASTER: Kyrie G. Evans, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with a firearms violation, escape, two drug violations and two summary traffic violations after he was found with a 9mm handgun, more than 129 grams of marijuana, digital scales while being arrested near Seymour and South Prince streets around 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, police said. Evans ran from police after they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation at Seymour and Beaver streets, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A man and woman were seen arguing in the street with each other in the 300 block of East Main Street at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said. The man and woman had separated and were no longer outside when officers arrived, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: An unidentified man was seen on video footage stealing Halloween decorations from a residential porch in the 200 block of South Broad Street around 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Unidentified teenagers were seen pounding on the door of a residence on Roosevelt Boulevard for an unknown reason at 4:07 p.m. on Oct. 22, police said. The teens fled after causing $75 in damage to the door, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Unidentified teenagers were seen intentionally kicking a truck and trailer in the 500 block of Cobblestone Lane at 11:31 p.m. on Oct. 23, police said. The teens fled after damaging the vehicle, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Aponte, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after placing his hands on a person’s shoulders and pulling them towards him in an attempt to wrap his arms around them on Knollwood Drive at 9 a.m. on July 8, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 16-year-old juvenile, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after striking another person in the face in the 400 block of Wagonwheel Road at 7:02 p.m. on Oct. 16, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Aaliyah L. Davis, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after shoving another person and raising a bottle “in a threatening manner” during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 10:56 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said.

STALKING

MANHEIM TWP.: Lavell Lamar Truvillion, 27, of York, was charged with stalking, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief after following a woman and then intentionally striking her vehicle with his own vehicle, causing $3,000 in damage, at Manheim Pike and Granite Run Drive at 4:09 a.m. on Oct. 10, police said. Truvillion fled the scene, later sending the woman more than 31 unwanted and unanswered text messages over the next 24 hours, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A 13-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with receiving stolen property after they were found with a $238.50 stolen bicycle on Waverly Avenue around noon on Sept. 14, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Four handguns valued at a combined $1,600 were stolen from a locked storage area of an apartment building in the 100 block of City Mill Road sometime between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified woman was seen on surveillance footage stealing a pair of Nike Free Metcon sneakers from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 1587 Fruitville Pike at 7:02 p.m. on Oct. 9, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $28,000 Dodge Charger was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 200 block of Kentshire Drive sometime between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said. The vehicle, which was left unlocked with the keys inside, was later recovered in East Hempfield Township, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $5,200 2013 Chrevolet Volt was stolen from a residence on Parkside Avenue sometime during the night of Oct. 24-25, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Numerous items including a wallet and its contents valued at $447.47 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle at a Planet Fitness at 1319 Millersville Pike at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 25, police said. Credit cards inside the wallet were later used to make a series of fraudulent purchases, police said.

Manor Township police

STRANGULATION

MANOR TWP.: Nathanael J. Prichard, 18, of Manor Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and a drug violation after breaking down the door to an apartment in the first block of Burr Oak Drive and chasing a woman around the residence at 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 26, police said. Prichard began groping the woman, and threw her down and squeezed her neck when she broke away, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Christoph P. Kvenderas, 57, of Whippany, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after he was seen on surveillance footage relieving himself in the storage room of a grocery store in the 700 block of East Main Street around 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, police said. The area in the store was cleaned and sanitized, adding additional loss to the store, police said.

TRESPASS

MOUNT JOY: Kevin B. Cortez, 29, of Mount Joy, was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness after he entered an occupied residence in the 100 block of North Barbara Street, knowing he was not allowed to do so, around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

EARL TWP.: Charles Allen Weber, 24, of Mount Joy, was charged with simple assault after biting a person in the chest during a fight at a McDonald’s in the 800 block of West Main Street around midnight the morning of Oct. 24, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: Zackary Michael Freeze, 35, address unknown, was charged with retail theft after taking multiple tools from Paul B. Zimmerman Hardware at 50 Wood Corner Road and Longenecker Hardware at 127 Doe Run Road in Penn Township sometime on Sept. 14, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

BART TWP.: A vehicle struck a horse in the legs as it was leading a buggy in the 1300 block of Valley Road at 7:26 p.m. on Oct. 22, police said. The buggy sustained disabling damage, while the status of the horse was unclear, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle, Chester Fisher, 19, of Quarryville, was charged with a traffic violation, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

DRUMORE TWP.: Kacey Johnson, 40, of Quarryville, was charged with criminal mischief after using a bicycle to break the rear window of a car on Lancaster Pike, causing $200 in damage, at 11:07 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said.

SADSBURY TWP.: An unidentified vandal threw a pallet at a camping trailer for sale on Noble Road, damaging it, sometime between midnight and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

BRECKNOCK TWP.: The window of a van on Abbey Lane was broken sometime between 8:09 a.m. and 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

ELIZABETH TWP.: A window was shot with a pellet gun, causing $900 in damage, at a residence on Oak Lane at 10:37 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ELIZABETH TWP.: A juvenile found a $1,000 handgun in the bathroom of a Turkey Hill store at 5 West 28th Division Highway at 6:33 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said. The juvenile turned the weapon over to the store clerk, who contacted authorities, police said. The gun’s 37-year-old owner, of Newmanstown, whose name was not provided by police, as charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

THEFT

FULTON TWP.: A $350 chainsaw was stolen from an address on Peach Bottom Road sometime between 6:39 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 6:47 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said.