Columbia Borough police

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: Gamanuel Celissaint, 29, of Columbia, was charged with defiant trespass after he entered a home without permission in the 600 block of Plane Street at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 8, police said. Celissaint, who had been warned not to be on the property, threatened the resident after she warned him to leave, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Three unidentified women were seen taking an entire display of Yankee Candles valued at $1,100 from a CVS Pharmacy at 440 North Reading Road at 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 30, police said. The women concealed the candles in bags and at the bottom of their cart, then left without paying, police said.

Lititz Borough police

TRAFFIC VIOLATION

LITITZ: Bobbi Jo Lawlor, 42, of Mount Joy, was charged with altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates and two other traffic violations after a vehicle she owned was pulled over with counterfeit inspection and emission certificates in the 600 block of South Broad Street around 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 7, police said. The driver of the vehicle also did not have a license, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Elix Rafael Castro-Cruz, 40, of Mountville, was charged with disorderly conduct after shouting at employees, dumping merchandise on the ground and knocking over a balloon display at Cure Dispensary at 1866 Fruitville Pike at 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 10, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Azgar Mohamad Kassim, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after yelling at employees, striking computer equipment and refusing to leave a T-Mobile store at 1204 Millersville Pike after he became upset over a bill at 12:13 p.m. on Oct. 5, police said. Kassim’s actions alarmed others inside the store, who called 911, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul Anthony Seachrist, 41, of Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 1200 block of Lititz Pike at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, police said. Seachrist had a BAC of 0.044% and also had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN

MANHEIM TWP.: Lori Kreider, 45, of Lancaster, was charged with endangering the welfare of children after leaving a 12-year-old child on the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of Surrey Drive, falsely believing the child’s father lived there, at 4:08 p.m. on Sept. 25, police said. Kreider made no attempts to determine if the child’s father was at the residence, then later refused to pick up the child when officers told her about the incident, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Michelle M. Burke, 46, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking another person in the face during a dispute in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 1, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Rashon D. Smallwood Jr., 33, and Kaiesha S. Stewart, 25, both of Lancaster Township, were charged with harassment after fighting at their residence in the 100 block of Jennings Drive at 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said. Smallwood threw rocks at Stewart, while Stewart sprayed Smallwood with pepper spray, police said. Smallwood was also charged with disorderly conduct after yelling and screaming after officers told her to stop, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Deamija Deamonte Robertson, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with five counts of theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of loitering and prowling at nighttime after he was seen entering five vehicles in the 1300 block of Belle Valley Road between midnight and 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, police said. Robertson also entered private property three times during the night, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown woman stole $348.30 worth of baby formula, paper products and detergent from a Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike at 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief stole a $150 set of tools from a vehicle on Esbenshade Road sometime between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified suspect entered two unlocked vehicles on glen Moore Circle sometime during the night of Oct. 7-8 but did not take any items, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the 400 block of Butler Avenue and stole $496.50 worth of items including a wallet and loose change sometime during the night of Oct. 7-8, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified thief entered two unlocked vehicles in the 1000 block of McGrann Boulevard and stole a wallet containing $200 in cash sometime during the night of Oct. 10-11, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man entered an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of River Road and stole a water bottle and granola bar at 2:29 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said.

TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified suspect entered an unlocked residence in the 1600 block of Clearview Avenue and an unlocked vehicle sitting in front of the residence sometime between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, but did not take any items, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Frank D. Hernandez, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after grabbing a woman by the throat, pulling her hair and hitting her in the back of the head during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 1100 block of Williamsburg Road at 12:11 a.m. on Sept. 8, police said. Hernandez also smashed the woman’s phone, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Holli Suzanne Good, 29, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment after breaking into a man’s residence in the 100 block of Greenbriar Circle through a broken window and taking one of his dogs at 3:06 p.m. on Aug. 29, police said. Good later returned to the residence at 5:47 p.m. and yelled profanities at a woman, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Julio A. Valentin, 46, of Mountville, was charged with harassment after grabbing a woman by her arms and pushing her during a dispute in the 100 block of Linville Drive at 6:32 p.m. on Sept. 12, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

WARWICK TWP.: Deborah Kay Mosier, 67, of Lititz, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after becoming combative and throwing multiple objects at officers, then continuing to kick officers as she was being arrested in the 600 block of Front Street sometime on Oct. 10, police said. Mosier was being medically evaluated after officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a caller asking for an ambulance and a mortician, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

CONESTOGA TWP.: Jon Deacon Jr., 51, of Conestoga, was charged with simple assault and harassment after assaulting a woman on Stone Hill Road at 11:01 p.m. on Oct. 7, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

SALISBURY TWP.: Joshua Banicki, 25, of Philadelphia, was charged with criminal mischief after destroying a humidity and temperature sensor and a mirror valued at a combined $990 at a Comfort Inn & Suites hotel at 812 Route 41 while intoxicated at 10:16 p.m. on Sept. 25, police said.