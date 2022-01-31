Columbia Borough police

FOUND PROPERTY

COLUMBIA: A children’s BMX Huffy bicycle was found on a property in the 1200 block of Manor Street on Jan. 27, police said. The bicycle had been abandoned on the property for about a week, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Sharon Regina Mascherino, 45, of Coatesville, was charged with two counts of retail theft after stealing a combined $394.83 in merchandise from the same local business on two separate occasions on Dec. 10 and Jan. 25, police said.

EAST EARL TWP.: Gary Irvin Simmers III, 32, of Narvon, was charged with retail theft after stealing $974 in merchandise from a local business around 3 p.m. on Jan. 13, police said.

EAST EARL TWP.: Barry Edward Griffith Jr., 62, of Reading, was charged with retail theft and a traffic violation after stealing $1,002.29 in merchandise from a local business around 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Steven D. Good, 54, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and several summary traffic violations after crashing with another vehicle in the 2800 block of Columbia Avenue at 7:29 p.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Kristina Carr, 34, of Mount Joy, was charged with theft after taking a combined $400 in cash from a register at a Sheetz store at 2149 State Road on 12 separate occasions between Sept. 19 and Nov. 5, police said. Carr was an employee at the store at the time, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The front passenger side window of a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Harrisburg Pike was broken, causing $100 in damage, though nothing was stolen from inside, sometime between 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 21, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified man was seen on surveillance footage walking into the office of a Turkey Hill store at 1503 Columbia Avenue and stealing 50 cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at $5,240 at 10:39 p.m. on Jan. 23, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified woman was seen on surveillance footage stealing a fish, a sweatshirt, catnip toys and a eucalyptus root from That Fish Place at 237 Centerville Road between 4:27 p.m. and 5:03 p.m. on Jan. 25, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Windows of three vehicles parked at Prestige Gymnastics at 3549 Hempland Road were smashed between 7:15 and 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 26, police said. Purses and contents valued at a combined $1,005 were taken from the vehicles, which sustained a combined $750 in damage, police said.

Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: Anthony Louis Leone, 62, of Ephrata, was charged with retail theft after stealing items at the self-checkout lane of a Weis Markets grocery store at 331 North Reading Road between Sept. 24 and Dec. 2, police said. Leone was seen scanning a single item and then bagging multiple items simultaneously, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISTURBANCE

LANCASTER TWP.: An unidentified man began yelling at an employee, then threw a bottle of hand sanitizer and loose change at them and kicked over a mop bucket, spilling water, at a laundromat at 1106 Millersville Pike at 9:42 p.m. on Jan. 24, police said. The man had become agitated at an employee at the laundromat after being unable to find his clothes, police said. A witness described the man as being “very threatening” toward the employee, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Josue Diaz, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after forcing his way into a bedroom and injuring a woman during a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue at 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 23, police said.

TRESPASS

MANOR TWP.: Steele Christian Wiedrich, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with defiant trespass after he was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Pheasant Ridge Circle at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 13, police said. Wiedrich had previously been ordered not to trespass at the residence, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ASSAULT

PENN TWP.: Kristina Sue Shirlyagnes Weir, 25, address unknown, was charged with simple assault after assaulting a person in her care in the 2200 block of Mountain Road at 10:21 a.m. on Dec. 15, police said.

WARWICK TWP.: Eugene Francis Weitzel, 61, address unknown, was charged with simple assault after assaulting another person in the first block of Conrad Lane at 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 24, police said.

DUI

PENN TWP.: Angel Kenyatta Guerrero, 22, address unknown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a drug violation after crashing into a phone pole at Memorial and West Lexington roads at 6:53 p.m. on Jan. 15, police said. Guerrero was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the crash, police said.