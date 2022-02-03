Columbia Borough police

ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Lisa Kathryn Barntheizel, 23, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault following an incident in the 600 block of Manor Street at 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said.

FOUND PROPERTY

COLUMBIA: A bicycle was found abandoned in a parking lot in the 300 block of Avenue G at 2:09 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said. The bicycle had been abandoned for about two weeks, police said.

THEFT

COLUMBIA: An unidentified thief was seen on surveillance footage attempting to break into a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta in the 1000 block of Walnut Street at 8:36 p.m. on Jan. 22, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Three unidentified women were seen stealing about $2,000 worth of assorted clothing and shoes from an Under Armour Outlet store at Tanger Outlets at 1300 Stanley K. Tanger Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 30, police said. The women removed empty bags from their jackets and filled them with merchandise, then left the store without paying, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

ADAMSTOWN: A vehicle hauling a permitted oversized load vehicle struck a traffic signal, damaging it, at North Reading Road and Willow Street the afternoon of Jan. 20, police said. The vehicle then continued south along Route 272, then south of Route 897, police said.

Lancaster city police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Steven James Fritz, 48, address unknown, was charged with burglary after he was seen on surveillance footage at a property in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street around 1 a.m. on Dec. 27, police said. Investigators are searching for a co-conspirator who committed the burglary with Fritz, police said.

FLEEING

LANCASTER: Evan Osbaldo Torres, 25, of East Earl Township, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, false reports, a drug violation, a weapons offense and two summary traffic violations after refusing to pull over during an attempted traffic stop in the 400 block of East Frederick Street at 5:16 p.m. on Nov. 12, police said. A chase began, which officers discontinued due to it continuing into a highly populated area, police said. Torres later called police to report his vehicle had been stolen, but conflicting statements made to investigators, fingerprint evidence found inside the vehicle and video evidence of Torres in the area of the pursuit led investigators to believe that he was driving the vehicle during the chase, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Gerson A. Serrata-Penzo, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass and a drug violation after he was seen attempting to drive off a private property in the 1700 block of Wabank Road with a kayak in the back of his vehicle at 3:08 p.m. Jan.22, police said. Serrata-Penzo claimed the kayak was his, though it was later discovered that an enclosed trailer on the property had been entered and the kayak had been stolen, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: James Harnish, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after hitting a woman during an argument in the 2000 block of Hemlock Road at 3:57 p.m. on Jan. 27, police said.

New Holland police

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

EARL TWP.: Jose Miguel Iraolo-Soto, 39, no known address, was charged with false identification to law enforcement after providing a false name to officers who offered him a ride in the 1500 block of Division Highway at 8:22 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said. Iraolo-Soto, who had a warrant for his arrest in Columbia County, was found cold and shivering walking along the road in low temperatures, police said.

TRAFFIC VIOLATION

NEW HOLLAND: Madison Elizabeth Cox, 18, no known address, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license after taking a vehicle without permission from a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street at 2:21 a.m. on Jan. 31, police said. Cox, who was staying with a person in the residence, took the vehicle without permission while they were sleeping, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Jamie Lee Ragsdale, 44, address unknown, was charged with driving under the influence after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a utility pole in the 300 block of Stackstown Road at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 22, police said. Ragsdale was drunk at the time, police said.