East Hempfield police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown vandal spray painted symbols, words and shapes in blue, yellow and green pain on rail cars and track switching targets at Rail Connect at 3901 Nolt Road sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept. 13, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Boys ages 16 and 14, both of Lancaster, were charged with criminal mischief after tearing two soap dispensers from the wall of a restroom inside Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue sometime on Sept. 13, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 13-year-old boy, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after taking a cellphone and throwing it on the ground, damaging it, in the 2800 block of Columbia Avenue on Sept. 17, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 17-year-old boy, of Mountville, was charged with disorderly conduct after smashing an egg on a sink in a restroom inside Hempfield High School at 200 Stanley Avenue sometime on Sept. 16, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown thief stole three packages valued at a combined $370 from a porch in the 200 block of East Main Street sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, police said.

Lititz Borough police

ASSAULT

LITITZ: Casey Jones Nichols, 44, of Holtwood, was charged with simple assault and unlawful restraint after grabbing a woman by her hair and forcing her into his vehicle on North Locust Street at 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said. Nichols then prevented the woman from leaving the vehicle, resulting in her injury, police said.

CRASH

LITITZ: A light-blue sedan of an unknown make and model struck a vehicle at South Broad Street and Second Avenue and then continued driving without stopping around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISTURBANCE

MANHEIM TWP.: Dominick J. Morrison, 48, of Lancaster, was seen falling from a second-story window, injuring himself in the process, then knocking on the door of another person’s residence and then crawling across the 2600 block of Lititz Pike at 10:07 a.m. on Sept. 10, police said. Morrison was charged with public drunkenness, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Imir Rashon Williams, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a road rage incident at Harrisburg pike at Route 30 at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 15, police said. Williams exited his vehicle, approached the other driver, yelled at them, and threw an unknown sticky substance at them, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Lisa M. Humphries, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after biting a person on the shoulder, leaving a mark and causing redness on their skin, during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 500 block of Misty Drive at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: John Leigh Zurcher, 61, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking a person in the face, knocking them to the ground, during a fight at his residence in the 900 block of North Queen Street at 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Brian C. Errickson, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he was seen stealing items by switching price tags on merchandise to make more expensive items appear cheaper at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 4:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man rented $13,120.50 worth of camera equipment from Perfect Image Camera store at 1953 Fruitville Pike at noon on Sept. 14, then never returned the equipment, police said. The identification the man provided was later found to be fraudulent, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A resident of the 600 block of Merchants Square paid $5,200 to a cross-country moving company they discovered online at 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said. The company packed up the resident’s belongings, valued at $20,000, and then never arrived at its destination in another state, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Daniel F. Reyna, 56, of Mount Joy, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after causing an inconvenience by making unreasonable noise and using obscene language outside a municipal office at 9:44 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said.

THEFT

MOUNT JOY: Jaceliz DeJesus, 34, of York, was charged with retail theft after taking five candles from a Weis Markets at 441 West Main Street without paying at 8:21 a.m. on Aug. 31, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN

PENN TWP.: Tanya Marie McNeil, 37, of Manheim, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of simple assault after hitting three children during a domestic incident in the 400 block of Elm Road, injuring them, sometime on June 11, police said.

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Charles Thomas Anton, 42, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after throwing an object that shattered the glass in a door in the first block of Meadowbrook Lane during a domestic disturbance sometime on Sept. 20, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

COLERAIN TWP.: An unknown vandal threw a pumpkin through the windshield of a vehicle in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Pike, causing the windshield to break, before fleeing at 6:21 a.m. on Sept. 18, police said. An identical crime occurred the same morning in the 500 block of Valley Road in Eden Township at 8:10 a.m., police said. Both cars sustained $300 in damage, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: An unknown vandal threw a chunk of concrete through the back window of a vehicle as it was traveling along Cambridge Road near Gault Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, police said. The car’s rear window was shattered, resulting in about $800 in damage, police said.

TRESPASSING

SADSBURY TWP.: Brian White, 20, of Christiana, and Zachary Duda, 19, of Parkesburg, were charged with simple trespass after dumping a large quantity of trash onto a farm property in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road without authorization to do so at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

THEFT

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Melissa Smith, 44, of Allentown, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after taking an iPhone from an employee at a Giant at 100 Townsedge Drive sometime on Sept. 6, police said. The stolen phone was recovered but had been damaged after the theft, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

STRANGULATION

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Catlin Joe Winters, 31, of West Donegal Township, was charged with strangulation and terroristic threats after mounting a woman and strangling her by the neck during an argument over the location of his car keys at an unlisted residence on Sept. 21, police said. The woman told officers her vision began turning gray and she began seeing stars when she attempted to scratch her way out of Winters’ grasp, after which Winters left the residence, police said.

THEFT

MARIETTA: An unknown thief stole a 2007 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle from a residence in the 200 block of East Hazel Avenue sometime during the night of Sept. 8-9, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Carley Arden James, 24, of Reading, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, five traffic violations and a drug charge after crashing on Route 222 South near mile marker 37.0 at 3:07 a.m. on Sept. 20, police said. James fled after the crash, not stopping to check on the other motorist, before being found in Brownstown, police said. James, who had a BAC of 0.128%, was seen driving recklessly before the crash, police said.