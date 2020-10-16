East Cocalico Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Travis L. Steinmetz, 32, of Ephrata, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after he caused significant damage to a woman’s vehicle and her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground on Oct. 6 in the 1800 block of North Reading Road, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Michale Strangarity, 31, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after officers pulled him over at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said. Strangarity had methamphetamine in his system and had a blood alcohol content of .097%, police said. He also had a small glass container with cocaine in it in his pocket, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Chase ames Kilhefner, 27, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for swerving on East Swartzville Road on Oct. 4, according to police. Kilhefner had a blood alcohol content of .272%, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Theodore K. Cunrod, 60, of Stevens, was driving under the influence after police pulled him over for a traffic violation in the first block of East Church Street on Aug. 28, police said. Cunrod’s blood alcohol content was .09%, police said.

DUI

DENVER: Christopher L. Johnson, 20, of Sinking Spring, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and underage drinking after police pulled him over for traffic violations at 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 11, the 300 block of Hill Road, according to police. Johnson had a blood alcohol content of .18%, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: William Richard Kline, 55, of Mount Penn, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance after police pulled him over for swerving on Sept. 19, according to police. Kline was wanted out of Berks County, police said, Kline had a gram of methamphetamine in his vehicle and was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital for a blood draw and was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Wilberto Torres-Rivera, 31, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence and other summary offenses after police pulled him over on Oct. 4, police said. Torres-Rivera’s blood alcohol content was .173%, police said

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mount Joy police

DUI

MOUNT JOY: Ian Richard Bush, 28, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence on Oct. 4 when officers found him passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle running at an intersection at 7:35 a.m., according to police. Bush’s blood alcohol content was .198%, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE, OPEN LEWDNESS

MOUNT JOY: Michael A. Alfonso Sr., 48, of the 2500 block of Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure and three counts of open lewdness after exposing his genitals during three separate Zoom calls between April 9 and July 13, according to police.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY: Shannon Elizabeth Jones, 33, of the 500 block of Harvetstview North, was charged with simple assault, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking after taking a man’s phone and spraying him in the eyes with mace at 9:16 p.m., Oct. 6, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Kenneth John Wright Jr., 34, of Marietta, was charged with driving under the influence after police said he was under the influence of alcohol when he crossed over into oncoming another vehicle at 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 19, near Marietta Avenue and Long Lane. Wright fled the scene before police arrived, police said. No one was injured in the crash.