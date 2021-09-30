Ephrata police

THEFT

WEST COCALICO TWP.: Gary S. Shomo, 57, of Shillington, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing $5,058 worth of copper, coils and other metals, then scrapping the material and receiving scrap price, while employed as an HVAC contracted in the first block of West Main Street between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, police said.

Lancaster city police

FRAUD

LANCASTER: A resident of the 600 block of Race Avenue was scammed out of $2,900 in Bitcoin after complying with the demands of a telephone caller that appeared to be from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 2:06 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said. Software exists that allows criminal scammers to “spoof” existing telephone numbers, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A vehicle left the road and struck a parked car in the 600 block of South Spruce Street, causing that parked car to strike another parked vehicle at 3:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while the striking vehicle and one of the parked cars were towed away, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

LANCASTER TWP.: Cassandra Marie Walleigh, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of indirect criminal contempt after continuing to contact a protected person in the 300 block of Elmshire Drive between 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 21 and 4:27 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: Unknown vandals smashed the windows of a vehicle parked in the 900 block of East Orange Street, causing $1,250 in damage, sometime between Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown would-be thief caused $1,000 in damage to a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Passey Lane in a failed attempt to steal a catalytic converter sometime between 12:30 a.m. and noon on Sept. 26, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal made two large scratches on the paint of a vehicle parked outside a Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1587 Fruitville Pike sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 27, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown vandal broke the rear-view mirror of a vehicle in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Hector Cuevas, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after arguing with staff at The Sandwich Factory restaurant at 2520 Lititz Pike after they asked him to leave as the business was closing at 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 5, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Stephanie L. Limbert, 42, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after shouting at another person, then striking them in the face and back during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 1400 block of New Holland Pike at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said. Limbert’s actions were seen by passing motorists, who called 911, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Lorraine M. Martin, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after she was seen driving through a residential area in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue while yelling obscenities and making vulgar gestures around 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Samuel Charles Hoffman, 64, Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after punching another person in the neck in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike at 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Javien J. Martinez, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with harboring a dangerous dog, licensing required and vaccination required after his dog attacked and bit a person in the 1700 block of Judie Lane at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 13, police said. Martinez’s dog was not license or vaccinated against the rabies virus as required, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: David Ivar Wennerstrom, 58, Leola, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at New Holland Pike near Route 30 West at 12:09 p.m. on Aug. 27, police said. Wennerstrom had a BAC of 0.150%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Tyler Nathaniel Doerrer, 26, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing at Lititz Pike and Keller Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 25, police said. Doerrer had a BAC of 0.179%, police said.

FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown fraudster accessed the debit card of a person in the 1100 block of Crest Lane and made 34 charges on the card totaling $7,783.50 between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown fraudster accessed the bank account of a person in the 300 block of Elmshire Drive and withdrew $5,551 on Sept. 28, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Dayou R. Cheng, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing another person and scratching them in the face during a domestic dispute at his residence on Michelle Drive at 12:52 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Maria I. Rizzaro-Rosello, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after punching another person in the head in the 900 block of East Orange Street at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 25, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LANCASTER TWP.: Robert R. Mowrer III, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure after he was seen standing naked in the doorway of his residence on Second Lock Road, in full view of the public, at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 and again on 8:07 a.m. on Sept. 15, police said.

ROBBERY

LANCASTER TWP.: Two unknown juvenile boys forcefully grabbed a pair of AirPods from a person in the 1700 block of Judie Lane and then fled on foot at 3:31 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said. The boys were meeting the person to complete an online purchase of the AirPods, police said.

STALKING

LANCASTER TWP.: Johnny Montanez Sr., 51, of New Holland, was charged with stalking and terroristic threats after repeatedly sending text messages to a person in the 1700 block of Judie Lane and demanding a response from them, then leaving several items including a box of 15 knives with an offensive note attached outside their residence sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, police said. Montanez was not allowed to contact the person due to a protection from abuse order, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole six checks from Gateway Realty at 120 North Pointe Boulevard sometime on Aug. 3, police said. Two of the checks valued at a combined $6,200 were later cashed, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Kenneth Matthew Minnick, 22, of Ephrata, was charged with theft after using the gas pumps at Landis Homes at 1001 East Oregon Road, where he was employed, for his personally owned vehicle at 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 13, police said. Minnick admitted to stealing the fuel when questioned by officers, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a mountain bike from a residence in the 300 block of Iris Glen sometime between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief scammed a resident of the 500 block of Kensington Road out of $1,600 using Facebook Marketplace and eBay Motors between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole a catalytic converter and an O2 sensor, valued at a combined $2,000, from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Hamilton Park Drive during the night of Sept. 27-28, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole a Mongoose bicycle from the front porch of a residence in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 28, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown vandal smashed the window of a vehicle at Conestoga Greenway Trail at 526 South Conestoga Drive in an attempt to steal items inside sometime between 4:55 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said. No items were taken, though the car sustained $200 in damage, police said.

TRESPASS

LANCASTER TWP.: Brock Arkin Rivera, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness after entering a home in the 300 block of North President Avenue and refusing to leave at 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said. Rivera sat on the couch when confronted by the homeowners, claiming he owned the home, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PENN TWP.: Zulmari Escribano-Alpen, age unknown, of York, was charged with disorderly conduct after she and another woman caused nearly $200 in damage to a Dollar General Store in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road during an argument with another store patron around 7 p.m. on Sept. 25, police said. Escribano-Alpen and the other woman were companied by four children, who were left unsupervised, prompting the argument, police said.

RESISTING ARREST

EAST PETERSBURG: Deion Thompson, unknown age or hometown, was charged with resisting arrest after consuming alcohol and drugs, then becoming violent and breaking things while making threats in the 2200 block of Old Meadow Court at 8:59 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said. Thompson fled the area on foot, but officers found him nearby where he resisted arrest, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: Cameron Robert Layser, 21, of Manheim, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud after taking more than $4,400 from a Dollar General Store in the 300 block of Main Street between August and around noon on Sept. 29, police said. Layser, an employee at the store, had been transferring funds from the store to his personal account, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

SALISBURY TWP.: A motorist steered off the road and struck an embankment in the 4900 block of Newport Road in an attempt to avoid a group of ducks at 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said. No one was injured in the crash, though the vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.