Columbia Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLUMBIA: Marcia A. Glatfelter, 58, of York, was charged with disorderly conduct after yelling at employees, calling them names and causing a disturbance that upset others present in the 300 block of North 7th Street at 10:52 a.m. on Dec. 14, police said. Glatfelter left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Daniel Amadeus Nikolaus, 22, of Columbia, was charged with vandalism after playing music loudly and then burning a woman’s picnic table in a shared backyard in the 800 block of Locust Street at 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 23, police said. Nikolaus admitted to burning the woman’s picnic table, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRASH

MANHEIM TWP.: Steven A. Billias, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and a summary traffic violation after crashing at Petersburg Road and Fruitville Pike at 6:13 p.m. on Dec. 27 and then leaving the scene, police said.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

MANHEIM TWP.: Horace Lee Samuels, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with indecent exposure after entering a Carmax at 1457 Manheim Pike completely nude at 12:27 p.m. on Dec. 30, police said. Samuels went inside the Carmax to have his vehicle appraised and test drive a new one, then went back to his vehicle and then returned inside completely nude in front of about 30 people, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Desiree Marie McDonnell, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after she was seen stealing a combined $233.61 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets grocery store at 1204 Millersville Pike on multiple occasions in November and December 2021, police said. McDonnell would fail to pay for multiple items in a self-checkout lane, then argue with employees and flee the store when confronted, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Iris L. Workman, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after she was seen with a wallet that had been reported stolen from Pediatric Specialty Care at 120 Rider Avenue at 2:24 p.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A 2020 Toyota Avalon valued at $25,500 that had been reported stolen by Philadelphia police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road at 9:44 a.m. on Jan. 6, police said.