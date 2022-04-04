Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Dazhier Anthony Alicea-Gray, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after continuously attempting to contact a resident of the 300 block of Walnut Street through social media, despite being ordered not to, at 4:33 p.m. on March 19, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

DENVER: Martin Lopez-Guzman Jr., 18, of Reading, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of an accident, an alcohol violation and two summary traffic offenses after crashing into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Birch Street around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said. Lopez-Guzman, who had a BAC of 0.128% at the time, fled the scene but was found a short distance away, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Robert Santmyer, 54, of Mount Joy, was charged with home improvement fraud and theft by deception after accepting $1,600 from a resident in the 3700 block of Little Mac Drive to remove a tree on Aug. 2, then never cutting the tree down or refunding the money by Jan. 10, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A dealer vehicle registration plate was stolen after it fell from the vehicle and was picked up by an unidentified man at a Wawa store at 1990 Miller Road at 1:25 p.m. on March 25, police said. The plate fell as the vehicle was being filled with gas, and the man then picked up the plate and placed it in his truck and left, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 75-inch Vizio television, valued at $722, was stolen by an unidentified man and woman from a BJ’s Wholesale Club store at 110 Centerville sometime March 19, police said.

Lancaster city police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Raul Rivas, 42, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted burglary, theft by unlawful taking and a traffic violation after he and another man were seen attempting to break into an East Filbert Street business at 1:39 a.m. on March 10, police said. Rivas and the man jumped a barbed wire gate, then attempted to break into a garage with what appeared to be a prying tool, then stole a 2014 Ford Focus by ramming through a gate when their attempts failed, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Leonel Rodriguez, 32, of Millersville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after hitting a women on the side of her face during a struggle over a metal baseball bat in the 100 block of Knollwood Road at 12:36 p.m. on March 28, police said. Rodriguez told officer he “mugged” the woman in the face after he grabbed the bat during an argument and the two began to fight for it, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Matthew Wayne Timblin, 42, of Washington Boro, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing an electric scooter, throwing up in the road and passing out in the 700 block of Central Manor Road around 2:15 p.m. on March 22, police said. Timblin was found hiding in a barn on his family’s property, police said.

FLEEING

MANOR TWP.: Geidy De Leon Vargas, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with fleeing or eluding and a turning violation after failing to stop when officers attempted to pull her over when she turned improperly in the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue at 1:53 a.m. on March 12, police said. Officers honked and used their patrol car's emergency lights and spotlight to no avail, then stopped the pursuit and later determined De Leon Vargas was the driver, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

INTIMIDATION OF A WITNESS

MOUNT JOY: Jenna R. Bachman, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with intimidation of a witness and harassment after asking another person to contact a resident of the 400 block of South Market Avenue who had an open case against her at 9:12 a.m. on March 29, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Sean Elgin Savage, 49, of New Holland, was charged with simple assault and harassment after hitting a person in the face and ribs, causing injury, and destroying property at a residence in the 200 block of Wecaf Road at 1:04 a.m. on April 2, police said. Savage fled the residence, but was found by officers around 9:50 p.m., police said.