Columbia Borough police

TRESPASS

COLUMBIA: John Roy Gerfin, 54, who is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass after entering a property in the 300 block of Cherry Street at 1:31 p.m. on Dec. 10, police said. Gerfin told police he was allowed on the property, though the property owner said Gerfin was not allowed there, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Nicholas Grilli, 56, who is homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after causing a disturbance when he was found sleeping behind a business in the 1400 block of North Reading Road at 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 20, police said. Grilli was taken to a homeless shelter in Berks County, police said.

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Keith Brown, 60, of Reading, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and trespassing after he was seen on surveillance footage stealing about $350 worth of scrap metal from a closed business in the 1800 block of North Reading Road at 9:11 a.m. on Oct. 16, police said.

East Earl Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST EARL TWP.: Jason Burton Jacker, 48, of East Earl, was charged with criminal mischief after screaming and breaking windows at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Division Highway with a metal pipe shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, police said.

Lancaster city police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: Carlos Flores, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, criminal attempt, loitering and prowling at night time, criminal mischief and harassment after breaking into an apartment on West King Street through an unlocked window at 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 8, police said. Two people inside the apartment were sleeping at the time but were awoken by the sound of their Christmas tree being moved, police said. Flores, who destroyed a bobblehead, left blood on a comforter and left a sock outside the residence when he jumped out of a second-story window and landed on the ground below during his escape, was later found near South Duke and East Vine streets shortly after midnight not wearing any shoes and missing a sock, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER TWP.: John William Ulrich Jr., 51, of East Earl, was charged with burglary, possessing instruments of a crime and loitering and prowling at nighttime after attempting to pick the lock of the front door of a residence in the 1000 block of Clark Street on Dec. 7, police said. The homeowners yelled at Uhlrich when he used a flashlight to look inside the residence after unlocking the back fence and walking up to the back porch, police said. Officers found Ulrich using a tent stake and a piece of wire to try to pick the lock on the front door, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified vandal shot a projectile at a window in the 100 block of Baneberry Lane, causing $300 in damage, sometime between Nov. 11 and Dec. 11, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Brianna N. Williams, 18, and Edwin Williams, 27, both of Lancaster, were each charged with disorderly conduct after fighting and yelling at one another at a residence in the 1600 block of Colchester Drive at 4:46 p.m. on Dec. 10, police said. The Williams’ actions alarmed others in the area, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Alyssa M. Shoenberger, 22, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 2300 block of Fruitville Pike at 10:16 p.m. on Oct. 21, police said. Shoenberger had a BAC of 0.195% at the time, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Kelsey L. Danz, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 600 block of Cobblestone Lane on December 10, police said. Danz’s BAC was 0.178%, police said.

FLEEING

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified driver of a silver Ford Focus fled from police who were attempting to pull them over for a license plate infraction at Fruitville Pike and Biscayne Road at 9:18 p.m. on Dec. 11, police said. Officers did not pursue when the vehicle sped away, police said.

FRAUD

LANCASTER TWP.: A counterfeit $100 bill was used at a Regal Cinemas at 1246 Millersville Pike sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Deandre Zequan Woodall, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing another person by their wrists and pushing them during a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 4:16 a.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Woodall also took the person’s cell phone, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 16-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after throwing a phone at another person, striking and injuring them, during a domestic dispute at their residence in the 500 block of Thornberry Lane at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Ezeguiel J. DeJesus, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and four drug offenses after firing a pistol in the air out of an opened sunroof of a vehicle in the parking lot of Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike at 1:37 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. An officer on patrol heard three to four gunshots and stopped DeJesus’ vehicle, also finding a Smith & Wesson revolver, marijuana, oxycodone, ecstasy, a pill container and a smoking device inside, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph K. Yaidoo, 18, and Josiah E. Yaidoo, age unknown, both of Ephrata, were each charged with retail theft after they were seen stealing $213.62 worth of merchandise from a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 12:49 p.m. on Nov. 26, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A 2001 Ford F450 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of Lancaster Upholstery at 1665 Manheim Pike sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man stole $534 worth of cologne from an Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pike at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 8, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Large spools of copper wire worth $3,000 were stolen from R. S. Martin at 3164 Oregon Pike sometime between Dec. 10 and 13, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Tools worth $500 were stolen out of a truck parked at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 1587 Fruitville Pike sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 11, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Kenneth Lesher, 24, was charged with simple assault for punching the driver of a car after the car and Lesher’s motorcycle crashed in the 2300 block of Columbia Avenue on Nov. 6, police said. Lesher was also charged with harassment, reckless driving, improper class of license, improper display of registration and operating a vehicle without a veiled state inspection.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: A box with $175 worth of assorted liquors was stolen from an unlocked car at Warwick Shopping Center as the vehicle’s owner was shopping inside at 3:16 p.m. on Dec. 10, police said.