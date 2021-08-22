East Cocalico Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST COCALICO TWP.: An unknown vandal scratched the passenger side of a vehicle, causing $500 in damage, in the first block of Elmwood Avenue sometime between 4 a.m. on Aug. 17 and noon on Aug. 18, police said.

DUI

DENVER: Lorell A. Schmuck, 55, of Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property and two summary traffic offenses after crashing in the first block of North 6th Street at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 6, police said. Schmuck, who had a BAC of 0.180%, fled the scene, but was located a few minutes later at her residence, police said.

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Michelle Ruhl, 37, of Mountville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after crashing in the 2400 block of Columbia Avenue on Aug. 7, police said.

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: An unknown thief removed five catalytic converters valued at $7,000 and attempted to remove a sixth from vehicles parked at U-Hail Co. at 5456 Main Street sometime between 11:15 p.m. and 11:34 p.m. on Aug. 16, police said. Another four catalytic converters valued at $8,883.23 were removed from vehicles at Lancaster Kia at 5250 Main Street sometime between 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 12:14 a.m. on Aug. 17, police said.

East Earl Township police

BAD CHECKS

EAST EARL TWP.: Richard A. Abel, 57, of Albrightsville, was charged with bad checks after issuing a $1,990 check to a local business on Feb. 20 which was later returned for insufficient funds on Feb, 24, police said. Attempts to reach Abel to rectify the situation were unsuccessful, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unknown vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 500 block of Golden Street and left the scene at 10:48 p.m. on Aug. 15, police said.

Manheim Township police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief accessed the credit card of Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital at 1669 Manheim Pike and made 27 fraudulent purchases totaling $8,128.99 between July 14 and Aug. 10, police said.

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief entered a residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Drive and stole $983 worth of jewelry sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Paul C. Dommel, 61, of East Petersburg, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment after striking another driver in the face, causing injury, during a road rage incident at Manheim Pike and Lausch Lane at 2:53 p.m. on Feb. 17, police said. Dommel also broke the person’s glasses, causing $125 in damage, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal broke a small window at a residence in the 2100 block of Coventry Road at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Cristina Andrea Caban, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after physically fighting each other inside a Sheetz at 1699 Oregon Pike at 12:40 a.m. on July 23, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Hannah Elise Clark, 24, of Harrisburg, was charged with driving under the influence and a drug violation after crashing at Kissel Hill and East Millport roads at 9:08 p.m. on Aug. 15, police said. Clark had a BAC of 0.124% and was in possession of cannabis extract, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Hector L. Rivera, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking another person in the face during a domestic dispute at his residence in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane at 9:35 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Julianna C. Beriguete, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after subjecting another person to unwanted physical contact during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 12:29 p.m. on Aug. 16, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Justin M. Spearing, 40, of Holtwood, was charged with harassment after sending several threatening and vulgar text messages to a resident in the 300 block of Longmeadow Road and calling them 21 times at 6:06 p.m. on Aug. 17, police said.

TRESPASS

MANHEIM TWP.: Kent A. McCauley, 33, who is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass after he continually returned to Lancaster Bible College at 901 Eden Road after being warned not to trespass at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown vandal accessed the roof of Lancaster Church of the Brethern at 1601 Sunset Avenue and caused $2,100 in damage to the air conditioning unit sometime between Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, police said.

Manor Township police

ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Jonathon Rosado, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and harassment after striking a woman, causing injuries to her face, during a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Hampden Drive at 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said.

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANOR TWP.: Joshua Brian McCleary, 25, of New Park, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after banging on a door in the first block of Ramsgate Lane at 10:41 p.m. on June 14, police said. The woman who lives at the residence had a protection from abuse order against McCleary, who officers found hiding in a vehicle at the address, police said.

FRAUD

MANOR TWP.: Pamela Mae Naylor, 49, of Millersville, was charged with fraud after committing numerous fraudulent credit card transactions totaling more than $11,000 between March and August 2017, police said.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Destynie Elizabeth Shaver, 30, of Conestoga, was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking after stealing two handguns and a large amount of cash from a residence in the 3400 block of River Road sometime between Oct. 22, 2020 and Oct. 25, 2020, police said.

New Holland police

FALSE REPORTS

NEW HOLLAND: John William Uhlrich, 51, of East Earl, was charged on Aug. 19 with false reports to law enforcement after falsely telling authorities his girlfriend had stolen his debit card and used to withdraw more than $2,200 over the course of a month, police said. Uhlrich’s attempts to file a claim with his bank’s fraud department were denied because he had allowed multiple people, including his girlfriend, to use the debit card, police said.

INTIMIDATION OF A WITNESS

NEW HOLLAND: Austin Riley Weaver, 21, and his mother Lori Ann Weaver, 52, both of New Holland, were each charged with intimidation of a witness or victims and conspiracy to commit intimidation of a witness or victims after they called a woman in the 300 block of East Main Street on Aug. 17 to persuade her to drop charges related to Austin Weaver’s previous arrest, police said. Austin Weaver contacted his mother and told her to tell the woman to tell police she no longer wanted him charged, police said.

TRESPASS

NEW HOLLAND: William Henry Reiland IV, 39, of New Holland, was charged with defiant trespass after barricading himself inside his residence in the first block of Diller Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, police said. Constables had to force their way inside the residence to remove Reiland, who was yelling at them, police said. Reiland had previously been served with an eviction notice, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

PENN TWP.: Everett Huf, 45, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation after striking a school zone sign, then exiting the road and disabling in a ditch in the 200 block of White Oak Road at 6:41 p.m. on Aug. 13, police said. Huf was later treated at a hospital for his injuries but refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

HARASSMENT

CLAY TWP.: Nancy Peterson, age unknown, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after arguing with a homeowner in the 400 block of Middle Creek Road who had a protection of abuse order in place against her at 6:14 p.m. on Aug. 18, police said. Peterson was also found to be wanted on unrelated charges, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

CONOY TWP.: David Winfield Werner, 32, of Bainbridge, was charged with criminal mischief after punching vehicle in the 200 block of Falmouth Road, causing $715.61 in damage, sometime during the night of Aug. 8-9, police said.