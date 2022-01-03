Columbia Borough police

BURGLARY

COLUMBIA: Two unidentified men broke a glass door at Genuine Tobacco Store at 960 Lancaster Avenue and took cash from an unlocked drawer around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, police said. The men then drove away in what appeared to be a red Honda Civic, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unidentified boy was seen throwing rocks at a vehicle parked outside LOA Orthodontics at 270 Main Street, cracking the windshield and causing an unknown amount of damage, on Dec. 9, police said.

Ephrata police

CRASH

EPHRATA: A 17-year-old boy, of Ephrata, struck a parked vehicle near Red Fox Court and Misty Meadow Drive at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. The boy was taken to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified vehicle struck another vehicle at Broad and Sixth streets at 12:47 p.m. on Dec. 22, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle left the scene after the other driver said they were calling police, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Three unidentified women filled four shopping carts worth of cologne and perfume at an Ulta Beauty store at 1575 Fruitville Pike and then left without paying at 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

STRANGULATION

MOUNT JOY: Ronald James Himelwright, 28, of Mount Joy, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after pushing a woman and punching her in the mouth, then choking another man by the throat, during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300 block of South Angle Street at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 28, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Abdul M. Evans, 54, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence, two drug offenses and two summary traffic violations after crashing into a utility pole in the 2000 block of Division Highway at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 27, police said. Evans, whose license was suspended for a previous DUI, refused to perform a blood alcohol test and was found with about five pounds of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

CLAY TWP.: A vehicle in the 2700 block of West Main Street was struck by a paintball at 1:47 p.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

DISTURBANCE

WARWICK TWP.: A man was seen screaming and banging on the door of a residence in the first block of Conrad Lane during a child custody dispute at 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 24, police said.

PENN TWP.: Three juveniles were seen riding ATVs on a public walkway near Penn Township Community Park in the 300 block of Cedar Hollow, creating a disturbance due to the noise and speed at 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 29, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

CRASH

PARADISE TWP.: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while running along South Belmont Road at 5:01 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

DUI

PARADISE TWP.: Kyle J. Haun, 39, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 3400 block of Lincoln Highway East at 8:47 p.m. on Dec. 15, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: Dean Hart, 52, of Parkesburg, was charged with driving under the influence and two drug violations after crashing in the 700 block of Stonewood Drive at 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 19, police said.

HARASSMENT

LEACOCK TWP.: A series of seven phone calls with harassing sexual comments were made to Pequea Valley High School at 4033 East Newport Road on Dec. 10, police said.

SHOOTING

MARTIC TWP.: A 49-year-old man, of Holtwood, accidentally shot himself in the hand while attempting to unload his handgun on Brady’s Hill Road at 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 19, police said. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

PARADISE TWP.: An unknown suspect threatened to kill a 26-year-old man, of Paradise, at 4:56 p.m. on Nov. 11, police said.

THEFT

MARTIC TWP.: Food valued at $800 was stolen from a shed on Bridge Valley Road around midnight the morning of Nov. 1, police said.

LEACOCK TWP.: Two Cockerpoodle puppies valued at $1,500 each were fraudulently purchased from residence on Old Philadelphia Pike at 11:01 a.m. on Dec. 27, police said.