Columbia police

DUI

COLUMBIA: Estephanie Delacruz, 22, of York, was charged with driving while under the influence after she was stopped about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 13 in the borough, police said.

Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Holly L. Kahler, 39, of Lititz, was charged with driving while under the influence and having open containers after police went to the 400 block of West Maple Street for a report of a drunk driver and found her intoxicated and two open liquor bottles in her vehicle about 3 p.m. Sept. 5, police said. Her blood alcohol content was 0.227%, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Danielle E. Deibler, 26, of New Providence, was charged with the theft after she was seen stealing a package Aug. 20 from a home in the 100 block of Dickens Drive, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A man stole male enhancement pills and a pair of CBD-infused gloves about 8:25 p.m. Sept. 19 from CVS, 1278 Millersville Pike, police said. The items were valued at about $50.