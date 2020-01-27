Columbia police
INTIMIDATION OF A WITNESS
COLUMBIA: Ravin R. Ward, 22, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats and intimidation of a witness after an incident on Jan. 19, in the 300 block of Cherry Street, according to police.
Ephrata police
TERRORISTIC THREATS, STALKING
EPHRATA: William A. Drobnak, 40, of Manheim, was charged with terroristic threats, stalking and unsworn falsification to authorities after he made false criminal accusations against two people and threatened them for 10 months, police said. Drobnak was charged on Jan. 24, police said.
Manheim Township police
DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER TWP.: Carl O. Adolphe, 22, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana after police searched Adolphe's vehicle and found marijuana following a traffic stop for an inspection sticker infraction at 10:39 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Ty J. Rivera, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for a driver's license infraction at 1 p.m. on Jan 19 at Wabank Road and Charles Road, police said. Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a glass smoking device, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: Yamilex I. Torres, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for a driver's license infraction at 1 p.m. on Jan 19 at Wabank Road and Charles Road, police said. Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana and a glass smoking device, police said.
Manor Township police
HARASSMENT
MANOR TWP.: Alexa Nettke, 18, of New Providence, was charged with criminal mischief and harassment for hitting a man in the nose and kicking his 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, causing an estimated $550.73 in damage on Nov. 1, at 8:11 p.m., according to Manor Township police.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MANOR TWP.: Tina M. Riley, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after she pushed a man up against a wall and grabbed his throat in the 3400 block of Blue Rock Road on Jan. 20, around 10: 20 p.m., police said. Riley also slapped the man in the face, causing a nose bleed and a small cut on his cheek, police said. When police began to arrest Riley, she pulled away and tried to hit the officer, police said. She was taken to Lancaster County Prison but is free on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to police.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EAST PETERSBURG: Jason Jerod Shackelford, 36, of the 600 block of Main Street in East Petersburg, was charged with aggravated assault and other weapons-related charges after he showed up a a woman's residence in the 6000 block of Main Street on Jan. 23 around 11:20 p.m. and demanded entry, police said. When the woman wouldn't let him in, he grabbed her clothing and pulled her toward him and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at her chest, demanding entry, police said. The woman tried to take the gun from Shackelford, causing the magazine to fall from the gun, police said. The woman ran inside. Shackelford left the area and police have a warrant out for his arrest.
State police
ASSAULT
CAERNARVON TWP.: Anthony Pennington, 29, of Pottstown, was charged with assault causing bodily injury after fighting with another man and woman on Jan. 13 at 3:40 a.m. and breaking the woman's television after assaulting the man, police said. .
DUI
EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Amanda Osborne, 22, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence after causing a two-vehicle crash on Buck Road on Dec. 14, at 4:39 a.m., police said.
STRASBURG TWP.: Marlin Beiler, 20, of Gap, was charged with driving under the influence on Jan. 12 after police pulled him over for a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bunker Hill Road at 3:36 a.m., police said.
STRANGULATION
PEQUEA TWP.: Brian Consylman, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation after a fight with a woman on Jan. 18 at 3:18 a.m., police said.