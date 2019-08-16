Columbia Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Jose Abelino Santiago-Velez, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and terroristic treats following an incident about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 300 block of North 7th Street, police said.

Lancaster city police

HARASSMENT, TAMPERING

LANCASTER: Amy Lynn Troup, 37, of Holtwood, was charged with tampering with records, disorderly conduct and harassment after she created a bogus police report purporting to be from a West Lampeter Township police officer and sent it to a Lancaster city person she had been in a relationship with last August, police said. Troup was charged July 25, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Jay Landau, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after he hit and caused $183 worth of damage to a car mirror Aug. 9 at Fruitville Pike and Keller Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Zarius Anthony Negron, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he hit a person in the face, cutting them and giving them a black eye Aug. 10 near Candlewyck and Parkwynne roads, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Paul A. Lerario, 23, of Reading, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after a traffic stop July 18 at Millport Road and Resch Lane, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Angela L. Benedict, 34, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop July 26 at Village Road and Beaver Valley Pike, police said.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Alexander J. Ramos, 20, of Quarryville, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after a traffic stop July 28 at Millport Road and Duncan Street, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Debron A. McCain, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification after a car he was in was stopped for a traffic violation July 18 at Millport and Lampeter roads, police said.

State Police

BURGLARY

SALISBURY TWP.: A motorcycle, small trailer, John Deere mower, several guns and other items were reported stolen between March 14 and May 19 from a residence on Lime Valley Road, police said.

THEFT

SALISBURY TWP.: A person reported they were scammed out of $10,000 by a person or persons claiming to be their grandson and his lawyer, claiming he'd been arrested for drunken driving, police said. The theft occurred earlier this month, police said.

Quarryville Borough police

ROAD RAGE WITH GUN

QUARRYVILLE: A man driving a newer model Dodge Ram four-door pickup, dark blue or dark green, with a chrome grill, possibly a 2500 or 3500 diesel model, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at another motorist around 8 p.m. July 20 on eastbound State Street, police said. The man was described as a dark-tan white man is in his late 30s to early 40s, with thin facial features and facial stubble and short dirty blond or light brown hair, police said. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact police at 717-786-3121, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411.