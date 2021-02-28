Columbia Borough police

RETAIL THEFT

COLUMBIA: Kristi Lyn Misal, 41, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after taking a Powermatic II Injector cigarette-making machine valued at $96.34 from a store in the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 4, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Alberto A. Figueroa, 56, of Narvon, and Leann Kimberly Sites, 35, of Narvon, were charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy after they conspired to steal merchandise from a local business between Jan. 29 and Feb. 8, police said. Figueroa was arraigned on Feb. 24 while Sites remains at large, police said.

Ephrata police

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

EPHRATA: Christopher Myers, 61, of Ephrata, was charged with public drunkenness after he was found lying in an alleyway in the first block of Lincoln Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said. Myrers was belligerent, uncooperative and refused a medical check from first responders, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: A legally parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 200 block of South Broad Street was side-swiped some time during the night of Feb. 15-16, police said.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

LITITZ: Joseph W. Welzant, 80, of Lititz, was charged with two summary traffic citations after he made an illegal turn onto North Broad Street from North Lane at 2:26 p.m. on Feb. 26, striking a 72-year-old pedestrian in the process, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: An unknown male opened a mailbox at a residence in the 200 block of Cambridge Lane at 9:54 p.m. on Feb. 25 and looked inside before leaving in a gray-colored Jeep, police said. No mail was taken from the mailbox, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified man stole a Shark Mop vacuum valued at $100 from a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 before fleeing an a newer model silver sedan, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Ibrahim E. Said, 50, of Manheim, was charged with DUI and two other traffic offenses after striking a utility pole at West Millport Road and Highlands Drive at 8:54 p.m. on Feb, 3, lodging his vehicle in a snow embankment, police said. Said, who had a BAC of 0.260%, was attempting to leave the scene, police said.