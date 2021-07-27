Lancaster police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Michael Koch, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after throwing a man to the ground and punching him in the face numerous times, causing the man to strike his head on the pavement, at the Sixth Ward Park at 680 East Ross Street at 2:22 p.m. on July 25, police said. Koch later admitted to assaulting the man, police said. The man was hospitalized with what appeared to be a dislocated or broken nose and several large contusions, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after striking two emergency medical technicians in an ambulance at Chester Road and Fruitville Pike around 5 p.m. on July 5, police said. Hineline punched one of the EMTs in the stomach and arms, then struck the other in the chin with a metal clip, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: William Travis Jones, 18, and Joan Gabriel Lugo, 18, both of Lancaster, were each charged with five counts of criminal mischief after using a paintball gun to shoot houses and vehicles in Manheim Township in early May, police said. Jones and Lugo shot four vehicles and a house in the 900 block of Homeland Drive at 7:24 p.m. on May 1; one vehicle in the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard at 11:13 p.m. on May 5 and two vehicles in the 900 block of Homeland Drive at 12:10 a.m. on May 6, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown vandal slashed three tires on a vehicle in the 400 block of Judie Lane, causing $180 in damage, sometime during the night of July 23-24, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Isaac D. Davis, 29, of York, was charged with disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at a Sunoco store at 1136 Harrisburg Pike at 9:21 p.m. on July 25, police said. Davis became angry after he did not receive the full payout of winnings from a lottery machine, then engaged in “threatening and tumultuous behavior” toward customers and staff, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Donald Richard Anderson Jr., 54, of Leola, was charged with harassment after striking another person with a metal cane, causing them injury, during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of Shreiner Road at 11:27 p.m. on July 25, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Two children’s bicycles, valued at a combined $460, were stolen from the front porch of a residence on Parkside Avenue sometime between July 16 and July 21, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $500 tablet from a shopping cart as the victim was loading groceries into their vehicle at a Weis Markets at 1643 Manheim Pike around 6 p.m. on July 22, police said.