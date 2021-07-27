Lancaster police
ASSAULT
LANCASTER: Michael Koch, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault after throwing a man to the ground and punching him in the face numerous times, causing the man to strike his head on the pavement, at the Sixth Ward Park at 680 East Ross Street at 2:22 p.m. on July 25, police said. Koch later admitted to assaulting the man, police said. The man was hospitalized with what appeared to be a dislocated or broken nose and several large contusions, police said.
Manheim Township police
ASSAULT
MANHEIM TWP.: Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after striking two emergency medical technicians in an ambulance at Chester Road and Fruitville Pike around 5 p.m. on July 5, police said. Hineline punched one of the EMTs in the stomach and arms, then struck the other in the chin with a metal clip, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
MANHEIM TWP.: William Travis Jones, 18, and Joan Gabriel Lugo, 18, both of Lancaster, were each charged with five counts of criminal mischief after using a paintball gun to shoot houses and vehicles in Manheim Township in early May, police said. Jones and Lugo shot four vehicles and a house in the 900 block of Homeland Drive at 7:24 p.m. on May 1; one vehicle in the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard at 11:13 p.m. on May 5 and two vehicles in the 900 block of Homeland Drive at 12:10 a.m. on May 6, police said.
LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown vandal slashed three tires on a vehicle in the 400 block of Judie Lane, causing $180 in damage, sometime during the night of July 23-24, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANHEIM TWP.: Isaac D. Davis, 29, of York, was charged with disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at a Sunoco store at 1136 Harrisburg Pike at 9:21 p.m. on July 25, police said. Davis became angry after he did not receive the full payout of winnings from a lottery machine, then engaged in “threatening and tumultuous behavior” toward customers and staff, police said.
HARASSMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Donald Richard Anderson Jr., 54, of Leola, was charged with harassment after striking another person with a metal cane, causing them injury, during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of Shreiner Road at 11:27 p.m. on July 25, police said.
THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Two children’s bicycles, valued at a combined $460, were stolen from the front porch of a residence on Parkside Avenue sometime between July 16 and July 21, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $500 tablet from a shopping cart as the victim was loading groceries into their vehicle at a Weis Markets at 1643 Manheim Pike around 6 p.m. on July 22, police said.
Manor Township police
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Stephen C. Bowen, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence, defiant trespass and three summary traffic violations after fleeing on foot from a single-vehicle, roll-over crash in the 3300 block of Columbia Avenue at 3:15 a.m. on May 25, police said. Bowen, who was under the influence of fentanyl and had cocaine metabolite in his blood, was later found hiding inside a fenced-in mini golf course with injuries consistent from the crash, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DISTURBANCE
EAST PETERSBURG: Two juveniles were seen riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes in the 2200 block of Graystone Road in an area where motorized vehicles are not permitted at 4:24 p.m. on July 18, police said. Officers arrived to find tire marks in the grass, and informed the mother of the juveniles that they were not permitted to ride the vehicles in the area, police said.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
PENN TWP.: A $44,500 2017 Audi A4 that had been reported stolen from an unspecified area and a $27,000 2015 Ford Expedition that had been reported stolen by a New Jersey police agency were recovered at the Mannheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road around 8:50 a.m. on July 16, police said.
VANDALISM
WARWICK TWP.: Three unknown vandals broke the basement door of a residence on Twin Brook Road, near Main Street and Park Lane, in an attempt to retrieve a motorcycle in the basement at 4:09 p.m. on July 25, police said. One of the men attempted to life the door to retrieve the bike and some of the hinges came loose, police said. The group was then seen walking east along Main Street toward Brownstown, though officers were unable to locate them, police said.
Pennsylvania State police
ASSAULT
STRASBURG TWP.: Jose Alberto Vazquez, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief after entering the Dutch Tree Motel at 263 Herr Road without permission and striking a woman in the face at 11:37 p.m. on July 24, police said. Vazquez, who told the woman he was going to kill her, also grabbed her phone and crushed it on the ground outside the hotel room, causing $800 in damage, police said. The woman was staying in the hotel for her safety as she was attempting to get a protection from abuse order against Vazquez, police said.