Columbia police

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA: Maria San Juan, 40, of Columbia, was charged with trespassing and harassment after an incident about 6 p.m. Sept. 30, police said.

Lititz police

DRUG POSSESSION

LITITZ: Mauro Guy Isidoro-Orea, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found 108 grams of marijuana in his car, $504, packaging supplies and paraphernalia about 3 a.m. Sept. 23, in the 300 block of South Broad street, police said. Isidoro-Orea was taken to Lancaster County Prison unable to post $20,000 bail.

DUI

LITITZ: Kirk Allen Longenecker, 53, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after he was seen driving unsafe about 11:58 p.m. Sept. 20, police said. His blood-alcohol content was 0.174%, police said.

LITITZ: Shane Douglas Kenney, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful activities after police stopped him for vehicle violations about 3:12 a.m. in the 700 block of South Broad Street, police said. Kenney had Gabapentin, a prescription medication, in his car and police said he was under the influence of a drug or drugs after evaluating him. Kenney refused a blood test, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Georgie L. Cunningham, 63, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after yelling, driving recklessly and following and threatening others about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 1 at Target, 1589 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Teresa M. Lopez, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after a road-rage incident in which she exited her vehicle, used vulgar language, screamed and hit the hood of the other driver’s vehicle with a crutch, causing about $1,535 damage, about 5:07 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 2600 block Lititz Pike, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: David G. Morris, II, 36, was charged with harboring a dangerous dog after he let his dog run loose and bite another dog, causing serious injury, Oct. 1 in the 1700 block of Southport Drive, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Jillian L. Healy, 27, and Travis J. Healy, 27, were charged with harassment after fighting each other about 2:27 a.m. Oct. 6 at Townsend Court, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Aries J. Decker, 25, of the 100 block of Dickens Drive, was charged with harassment after hitting a person in the face about 8:50 p.m Oct. 4 at his home, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Leelian M. Seavichay, 44, of Reading, PA, Jesus D. Rodriguez, 31, of Reading, and a 16-year-old from Lancaster, were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after fighting inside Burger King, 1408 Lititz Pike, about 5:10 p.m. Oct. 1, police said.