East Lampeter Township police

CRASH CHARGES

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Bryce Doerrer, 31, of Columbia was charged with accident involving damage to attended vehicle and two summary traffic violations after a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 westbound between Running Pump and Centerville roads on Sept. 24, police said. on 9-24-20. Doerrer left ran into a wooded area after the crash, police said.

HARASSMENT

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Melissa Arenas, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a fight Sept. 28 in the 2100 block of Embassy Drive, police said.

IDENTITY THEFT

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Justin David Robinson, 21, of Lancaster, was charged with identity theft, fraud and theft after an incident at Lowes, 25 Rohrerstown Road, on Aug. 24, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Dylan Bleacher, 24, of Landisville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Sunflower Circle about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 26, police said.

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Colin Charley, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and false imprisonment after a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Parklawn Court on Aug. 1, police said. Charley was located on Oct. 1 and taken to Lancaster County Prison.

THEFT

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Louis Vuitton purse and a Taurus 9 mm handgun, estimated loss $1,809, were reported stolen from a house in the 200 block of Bethel Drive between July 1 and Sept. 24, police said.

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A .45 caliber Ruger gun valued at $1,300 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Persimmon Drive between Sept. 25-26, police said.

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Lara Tarr, 24, of York, was charged with theft after she stole a silkback bearded dragon, a type of lizard, valued at $360 from That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, on Sept. 28, police said.

• EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A 2019 black Mazda CX5 was reported stolen Oct. 1 from Women’s and Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive. It was found later that day in Buchmiller Park in West Lampeter Township, but a purse, a Walther. 22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Kenwood subwoofer/amp and cash were missing, police said. Loss estimated at $1,500.

Manor Township police

PFA VIOLATION, DRUG CHARGES

• MANOR TWP.: Jeffrey Sgro, 28, was charged with violating a protection order and indirect criminal contempt after contacting repeatedly contacting a person around in late September after he'd been removed from an apartment in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road, police said. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after pills, a crack pipe, marijuana bong and a digital scale were found in his car near Temple Avenue and Stone Mill Road on Sept. 24, police said. He was also charged with possessing marijuana and paraphernalia after they were found in the Stone Mill Road apartment on Sept. 25, police said.