Northern Lancaster County Regional police
HINDERING APPREHENSION
WARWICK TWP.: Michelle Louise Stauffer, 39, was charged with hindering apprehension after she told police who were looking for a person at 2 Twin Brook Road that he would be right out Nov. 19, when he was instead trying to flee through a second-floor window, police said. She then shoved an officer in the chest, police said.
East Cocalico Township police
INDECENT ASSAULT
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Kanu Patil, 62, of Denver, was charged with Indecent Assault after it was reported that he kissed and groped a female employee of a business on the 2500 block of North Reading Road on Aug. 21 and Aug. 29, police said. Patil was identified by video.
Manheim Township police
STRANGULATION
MANHEIM TWP.: Eric Maurice Whittington, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and simple assault following a domestic dispute at his residence on Nov. 21, police said. During the altercation, Whittington choked the victim, impeding air and blood circulation, and causing injury to the victim’s neck, police said.
Millersville Borough police
WEAPONS
MILLERSVILLE BORO.: Courtney Heiner, 19, of Bel Air, MD, and Kristina Lamperez, 20, Phoenixville, were arrested on Oct. 25 for possessing offensive weapons (brass knuckles and a taser), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer checked an illegally parked vehicle in the 200 block of Creek Drive, police said.