Columbia Borough police
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
COLUMBIA: Valentin Monclava, 18, of Columbia, was charged after police said they found him July 25 with a stolen handgun, police reported.
East Earl Township police
DUI
EAST EARL TWP.: David M. Smoker Jr., 28, of Kinzers, was charged after a June 25 traffic stop in the 1300 block of Main Street, police reported.
UNSWORN FALSIFICATION
EAST EARL TWP.: Carl W. Griffin, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with making false written statements when trying to buy a gun July 16 at The Sportsman’s Shop, 1214 Main St., police said. The sale was denied.
Ephrata police
DUI
WEST COCALICO TWP.: Stanley Staneski, 35, of Denver, was charged after a July 11 traffic stop along Sportsmen Road, police reported.
EPHRATA: David Serrano Jr., 36, of Lebanon, was charged after a July 19 traffic stop on East Main Street,
Mount Joy Borough police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
MOUNT JOY: Ian Calvin Strickler, 28, of Lancaster, was charged after a 1:47 a.m. incident June 17 during which he caused at least $1,000 in damage to a vehicle parked at Bube’s Brewery, police reported.
ASSAULT
MOUNT JOY: Timothy S. Kelley, 49, of Middletown, was charged after he was found July 16 with simple assault after a domestic incident July 6 at a residence in the 200 block of Grandview Circle, police reported.