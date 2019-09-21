Manheim Township police
DUI
LANCASTER TWP.: Jose L. Rivera-Vega, 56, was charged after a crash at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 13 on North School Lane, police said. A chemical test showed Rivera-Vega had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Amber K. Costarella, 32, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over for erratic driving at 12:59 p.m. Sept. 19 on Lititz Pike, according to police. During a search of the car, police found 18 baggies of heroin, five baggies of cocaine, 13 methadone pills and one hypodermic needle, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DUI
PENN TWP.: Ryan T. Charles, 20, was charged with driving under the influence and underage drinking after a crash that happened in the 900 block of Holly Tree Road on May 3, police said. Charles’ blood alcohol content was 0.146%, police said.
East Cocalico Township police
DUI
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Ryan H. McCrory, 45, of Lititz, was charged after a vehicle crash at 1:36 p.m. Aug. 15 on Colonel Howard Boulevard near Pepperidge Boulevard in which police said his SUV rear-ended another vehicle. A breath test indicated McCrory had a blood alcohol content of 0.29%, police said.