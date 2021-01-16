Manheim Township police

Harassment

MANHEIM TWP.: Alyssa Morabito, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic incident before 1 a.m. Jan. 15 along Elmwood Terrace during which she scratched someone, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Sakeena N. Keith, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after an 11 p.m. incident Jan. 8 in the 400 block of Judie Lane during which she punched someone, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Rafael A. Diaz-Aviles, 50, of Lancaster was charged with harassment after a 4 p.m. domestic incident Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Eden Road during which he threw a bottle at someone, hitting them in the head, police reported.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Tajanea Marie Henson, 25, of Lancaster, was charged after an 11:30 p.m. vehicle crash Jan. 8 in the 1100 block of Columbia Ave., police said.

THEFT CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Corey J. Calderwood, 39, who is homeless, was charged after he took a just-delivered package worth $10 around 2 p.m. Jan. 7 from a home in the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue, police reported.

THEFTS

MANHEIM TWP.: Just before 3 a.m. Jan. 12, someone took a black 2000 Lexus GS300 worth $3,500 from the parking lot of Novelty Manufacturing, 1330 Loop Road, police said. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Sometime between Jan. 12 and 13 someone took a $1,000 goose down jacket from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Clayton Road, police reported

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: Just before 6 p.m. Jan. 8, three boys climbed through an unlocked window at Overlook Activities Center, 2042 Lititz Pike, and took $160 worth of ice cream, police reported.