Ephrata police
STRANGULATION
EPHRATA: Misael Falcon, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after an Aug. 20 domestic incident in the 1000 block of James Avenue, police said.
SPEED ENFORCEMENT
EPHRATA TWP.: Eleven motorists were cited for speeding during a three-hour speed enforcement detail Aug. 23 in the 900 block of Glenwood Drive, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
THEFT
PENN TWP.: Nicole Renee Lorah, 37, of Manheim, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft following an Aug. 20 incident at Sheetz, 1205 Lancaster Road, police said. Lorah was observed taking a 1-pint bottle of Smirnoff Ice Smash into the women’s restroom and exited without the beverage, according to police. A Sheetz employee later found the container empty in a bathroom stall, police said.
DRUG CHARGES
n WARWICK TWP.: Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 34, of Akron, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia for a May 11 incident at UPMC Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, after police responded to the hospital for reports of a disturbance, police said.
West Lampeter Township police
DUI
WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Jeffrey G. Johns, 47, of Lancaster, was charged after a 6 p.m. traffic stop Aug. 18 at Penn Grant and South View roads, police said.