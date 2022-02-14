Columbia Borough police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

COLUMBIA: A man exposed himself and began inappropriately touching himself in front of a customer at a Dollar General store at 960 Lancaster Avenue at 12:24 p.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unidentified woman stole three purses valued at a combined $980 from a Michael Kors store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 28, police said.

Lancaster city police

ROBBERY

LANCASTER: Three unidentified men entered Marizzy Grocery and Deli at 450 West Orange Street and robbed the store at gunpoint around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, police said. One of the men displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register, then fired a shot, police said. The suspects fled the store on foot after taking cash and cigarettes, two of them last being seen running west on Orange Street while the third was last seen walking south on Mary Street, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: Three people were seen on the front porch of a residence in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue at 10:38 p.m. on Feb. 11, police said. The people told officers they were looking for a key box, having rented what they believed to be an Airbnb at the residence, police said. The residence was not a listed Airbnb and the people were determined to be the victims of an online scam, police said.

Manheim Township police

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

LANCASTER TWP.: Shailesh Khanal, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person and a summary offense after intentionally crashing a vehicle at North President and Columbia avenues during an argument with his passenger at 3:24 a.m. on Feb. 4, police said. Khanal intentionally drove the vehicle into a traffic pole, then attempted to drive into a second pole before the passenger put the vehicle in park and escaped, police said. Khanal then intentionally drove into a the second traffic pole and also struck a speed limit sign, police said.

New Holland police

DUI

EARL TWP.: Joshua David Benjamin, 43, of New Holland, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary traffic violation after he was seen swerving and speeding in the 1000 block of West Main Street around 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 10, police said. Benjamin, who had a BAC of 0.233%, was driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone and was swerving between the lines on the road, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A 2019 Honda CRV valued at $24,100 which had been reported stolen by New York City police was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at1190 Lancaster Road at 1:12 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said.

Pennsylvania State police

ASSAULT

LEACOCK TWP.: Stephanie Blumenkehl, 36, of Gordonville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after physically assaulting and then pepper spraying two employees at the Bird-In-Hand Family Inn at 2740 Old Philadelphia Pike at 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 17, police said. The two employees were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.: Two mailboxes on Little Britain Township Road valued at a combined $159 were destroyed sometime before 7:51 a.m. on Feb. 1, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONESTOGA TWP.: Ryan Sheckart, 40, of Lititz, was charged with disorderly conduct after trespassing in a mobile home community on Magnolia Drive and breaking a police vehicle’s window at 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 3, police said. Sheckart, who had previously been told not to trespass on the property, later entered another restricted property on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township at 3:10 p.m., police said.

DUI

STRASBURG TWP.: Marie Burton, 34, of Strasburg, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing on Village Road at 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. Burton fled the scene, but was later identified due to vehicle parts left behind at the site of the crash, police said.

SALISBURY TWP.: Patrick Hardy, 29, of Kinzers, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 6, police said.

FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Frank Ford, 47, of Scranton, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension after running away on foot after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East at 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 15, police said. Ford was immediately apprehended and found to have outstanding warrants, police said.

THEFT

CAERNARVON TWP.: A driver’s license, bank card and about $300 in cash were stolen from a vehicle on Main Street around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, police said.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.: Three dirt bikes were stolen from a residence in the 300 block of Center Road sometime before 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 21, police said.