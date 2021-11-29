Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Joseph P. Eshleman, 59, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after grabbing a woman by the arm and making a sexual gesture with his mouth and tongue in the 400 block of Union Street at 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said.

VANDALISM

COLUMBIA: Graffiti was painted on the side of a business in the 500 block of Locust Street sometime between 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

THEFT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Christopher Balthaser, 51, of Reading, was charged with theft and bad checks after writing a $18,900 check to a business in the 100 block of East Church Street while attempting to pay for refurbished motorcycles on June 17, police said. The check returned with insufficient funds because Balthaser only had $89.90 at the time, police said.

East Earl Township police

THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Chad Allen Rudolph, 43, of Pottstown, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and two traffic violations after stealing $449.99 in merchandise from a local business sometime Nov. 6, police said. Rudolph then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been stolen from New Holland on Nov. 3, police said.

Ephrata police

BURGLARY

EPHRATA: Jamie D. Walton, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary after he was arrested while intruding at the Ephrata Business Center at 400 West Main Street at 6:51 p.m. on Nov. 21, police said. Walton had also committed burglaries at the same building on Nov. 17 and 18, police said.

DUI

EPHRATA: Michael James Turco, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a parked vehicle in the 800 block of North Maple Street, then fleeing the scene, at 8:52 p.m. on Nov. 13, police said. Turco, who had a BAC of 0.301%, later broke down two blocks away where he was arrested, police said.

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Robert E. Boddy, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing a tip jar from the counter of an Auntie Anne’s at 890 East Main Street sometime Sept. 20, police said.

EPHRATA: David C. Leeds, 60, of Ephrata, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after stealing a cell phone from a nurse’s station in the emergency department at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital at 169 Martin Avenue around 1 p.m. on Nov. 18, police said.

Lancaster city police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Thomas Winfield McCain, 80, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and public drunkenness after wielding butcher style-knives in both his hands and threatening to kill three people, then striking a person with a broom stick during a domestic disturbance at an address on Coral Street at 1:01 a.m. on Nov. 2, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: An unidentified black vehicle turned onto West Orange Street from Pine Lane and struck another car being driven by a 16-year-old, of Lititz, and then continued without stopping at 8:08 a.m. on Nov. 22, police said. No one was injured in the crash, police said.

DUI

LITITZ: Matthew R. Hall, 28, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence after striking a legally parked vehicle in the 200 block of East Fourth Avenue at 1:18 a.m. on Nov. 21, police said. Hall had a BAC of 0.106% at the time, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: The window of a detached garage in the 200 block of Pleasure Road was smashed and a $356.15 bicycle was stolen from inside sometime during the night of Nov. 20-21, police said.

CRASH

MANHEIM TWP.: Joshua Isaac Moist, 30, of Newport, was charged with accidents involving personal injury while not properly licensed, driving under suspension and careless driving after he was involved in a five-vehicle crash at Oregon Pike and Creek Boulevard at 1:28 p.m. on Nov. 19, police said. Moist was found to have a suspended driver’s license due to previous DUI charges, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

LANCASTER TWP.: The front door of a residence in the 1600 block of Judie Lane was kicked in, causing $300 in damage, sometime during the night of Nov. 19-20, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: A shopping cart containing clothing and a tarp was set on fire at a Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike, causing $100 in damage, at 2:48 p.m. on Nov. 24, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Two juvenile boys caused a disturbance and broke items inside an At Home at 1890 Fruitville Pike at 8:29 p.m. on Nov. 12, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Paday Shee, 30, who is homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and a drug violation after physically fighting another person in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 20, police said. Shee admitted to smoking methamphetamine and was smelled of alcohol, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Zachary A. Peachy, 18, of Ronks, was charged with harassment after spitting on another person during a dispute in the 900 block of East King Street at 12:24 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Hailey J. Brown, 20, of Columbia, was charged with harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after slapping a store clerk in the face, grabbing their hair and pulling off a necklace they were wearing after being ordered to leave a Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike at 6:12 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said. Additional employees intervened in the scuffle and were also struck and had their hair pulled, police said. Brown broke the neckless, which had a $729.99 engagement ring attached to it which was lost in the scuffle, and also broke the strap of a purse during the altercation, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Bryant Lamont Gantz, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after tackling another person, injuring them, during a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of Manheim Pike at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 20, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

MANHEIM TWP.: Dwayne Robert Rineer 52, of Peach Bottom, was charged with receiving stolen property after he was seen inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Maryland in the 900 block of North Prince Street at 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 24, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Scott Michael Hartman, 55, of Shillington, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after pushing another person onto a bed and then placing his hands around their neck during a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20, police said. Hartman also pushed the person into a wall, breaking three of their ribs in the process, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Hector Luis Rodriguez-Velez, 47, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after stealing a total of $363.32 during a series of shoplifting incidents at a Weis Markets at 1204 Millersville Pike between Sept. 18 and Sept. 26, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified woman stole $206.25 worth of cosmetics from a CVS Pharmacy at 1507 Lititz Pike and then fled the store at 10:27 p.m. on Nov. 16, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two unidentified men cut the security cables to four Apple iPhones worth a combined $3,229.96 at a T-Mobile store at 2347 Oregon Pike and then fled the store with them at 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 23, police said.

VANDALISM

MANHEIM TWP.: An unidentified motorist drove through the fields behind Destination Playground at Overlook Park at 2040 Lititz Pike and caused $400 in damage by performing “doughnuts” sometime between Nov. 19 and 22, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOUNT JOY: Nathaniel J. Carter, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after shoving and berating a person during a domestic dispute in a public place in the 700 block of East Main Street around noon on Nov. 22, police said. Numerous people asked Carter to stop, police said.

STALKING

MOUNT JOY: Jordan M. Sager, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking, terroristic threats and harassment after sending multiple threatening text messages to a person in the 800 block of East Main Street and the person’s grandmother despite both having an active protection from abuse order against him around 8 p.m. on Nov. 20, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

DUI

EAST DONEGAL TWP.: Jimi James Adisa, 35, address unknown, was charged with two counts of DUI, accidents involving damage to unattended property and a traffic violation after crashing into a tree in the 1000 block of River Road around 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 19, police said. Adisa then fled the scene and was found drunk at Rutter’s Store at 1159 River Road shortly afterward, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EAR TWP.: Joseph Louis Cruz, 48, of Allentown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two summary traffic violations after crashing into another vehicle at the entrance ramp of Route 222 South and Route 322 at 10:16 p.m. on Nov. 19, police said. Cruz failed a field sobriety test, police said.