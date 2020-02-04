East Lampeter police
RESISTING ARREST AND DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER: Brianna Wingenroth, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to Lancaster General Hospital, 555 North Duke Street, to take custody of her at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 31, police said. Wingenroth had a warrant through East Lampeter Township police from a prior incident, police said. When officers attempted to take Wingenroth into custody, she resisted, damaged the police vehicle and was in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Manheim Township police
HARASSMENT
LANCASTER TWP.: Richard Cardona, 51, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he put his hands around the neck of another person in the 1100 block of East King Street at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 2, police said.
BURGLARY AND HARASSMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Julson Bosquet, 28, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary and harassment after he entered an apartment without permission and touched a woman while she was sleeping in the 800 block of Pleasure Road at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 2, police said. The woman awoke and Bosquet fled the apartment, police said. He was later located and arrested, police said.
THEFT
LANCASTER TWP.: Daisy Vasquez, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft, resisting arrest and possessing instruments of a crime after she was observed stealing $536.13 worth of merchandise from CVS Pharmacy, 1278 Millersville Pike at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 1, police said. When officers attempted to take Vasquez into custody, she resisted by pulling away from officers, police said. Officers also found Vasquez to be in possession of wire snippers, which she used to remove security devices from merchandise she attempted to steal, police said.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MANHEIM TWP.: Jennifer Jury, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with aggravated assault, assault by prisoner, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness following a domestic dispute at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 1492 Lititz Pike at 6:02 p.m. Feb. 1, police said. While officers were investigating the incident, Jury began to cause a public disturbance, and was found to be heavily intoxicated, police said. When officers attempted to take Jury into custody and place her into the patrol car, she resisted and kicked the vehicle's windows and doors, police said. When officers attempted to restrain Jury, she bit, scratched and kicked officers, police said.
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Thomas L. Moyer, 50, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop for a red-light violation on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 West at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 1, police said. Moyer exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, but refused chemical testing, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher J. Rojas, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop for a red-light violation on Lititz Pike at Airport Road at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 1, police said. Roja's blood alcohol content was 0.096%, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Roman A. Dariychuk, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle at Wegman's, 2000 Crossings Boulevard at 7:39 p.m. Jan. 26, police said. Dariychuk was awakened and exhibited signs of impairment, and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.166%, police said.
MANHEIM TWP.: Catherine A. Helwig, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of marijuana following a traffic stop for an expired registration plate in the 200 block of Delp Road at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 27, police said. Officers searched Helwig's vehicle and found marijuana, police said.
Manor Township
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Edward Joseph Carey, 29, of Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances after he drove past officers at a high rate of speed and then stopped and asked officers if they wanted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Columbia Avenue at 1:36 a.m. Dec. 21, police said. Officers observed that Carey was impaired and a blood test confirmed that Carey was under the influence of marijuana and Dextromethorphan, police said.