Ephrata police

THEFT

EPHRATA: An unknown woman took cash that was not claimed from the cash-back dispenser at a self-checkout station and used it to pay for her purchase at a Walmart at 890 East Main Street at 4:45 p.m. on April 2, police said.

Lancaster City police

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Janine Feerrar, 41, of Christiana, was charged with aggravated assault of a designated individual after she kicked a nurse at Lancaster General Hospital in his genitals “causing extreme pain and discomfort,” at 7:33 p.m. on April 10, according to police. Feerrar is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

Manheim Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown suspect scratched the paint off a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Pleasure Road, causing $500 in damage, sometime between 1 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. on April 9, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man passed two counterfeit $100 bills at a Wegman’s at 2000 Crossings Boulevard at 3:55 p.m. on April 8, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Gianna P. Astorita, 19, of Lititz, was charged with harassment after striking a woman in the face in the 600 block of Merchant Square at 12:10 p.m. on April 9, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown suspect sent a letter containing racial slurs to a resident in the 200 block of Kentshire Drive at 1:31 p.m. on April 11, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown suspect stole two power saws valued at a combined $518 from a barn in the 1200 block of New Danville Pike sometime between April 4 and April 10, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Erin Fox Bressler, 40, of Lititz, was charged with theft after she was seen stealing 62 50mg pills of Tramodol Hydrochloride from the Neffsville Veterinary Clinic pharmacy at 2555 Lititz Pike at 12:57 p.m. on April 6, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown scammer convinced a resident in the 200 block of Elizabeth Drive to purchase $500 worth of gift cards and provide the gift card information to them at 3 p.m. on April 6, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $4,500 2011 Honda Civic that was parked in the 1600 block of Judie Lane sometime between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on April 8, police said. The vehicle was later recovered about a mile away, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Rafael Rivera-Marrero, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault, indirect criminal contempt and harassment after punching someone who was looking the other way in the 100 block of South Custer Avenue at 3:07 p.m. April 7, police said. The man who Rivera-Marreoro punched was talking with someone who had a protection from abuse order against Rivera-Marreoro, police said. Rivera-Marrero is in prison after failing to pay $40,000 bail after he turned himself in on April 9, according to police.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Augustine Mercado-Luciano, 53, and Edwin Rentas, 48, both of Lancaster, were charged with retail theft after taking more than $150 in merchandise from a Giant grocery store at 1008 Lititz Pike on Feb. 23, police said.

Northwest Regional police

ASSAULT

MOUNT JOY TWP.: Joshua Pomales, 26, no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault, false identification to a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct after damaging the windshield to a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Mount Gretna Road, causing $600 in damage, at 5:44 p.m. on April 10, police said. Officers spotted Pomales, who identified himself as “Kiahlo Rhen,” running through private residential yards, police said. Pomales then began screaming and yelling as he was taken into custody and spit on the windows of the police vehicle and on an officer, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

ASSAULT

BRECKNOCK TWP.: John Andre Chavous, 28, was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and simple assault after a domestic disturbance at the Bowmansville Service Plaza at 10:20 p.m. on April 10, police said. According to a witness, Chavous hit another person multiple times and then when the person fell out of the car, Chavous ran over the person's hand, police said. When the trooper arrived, the person had multiple scrapes on their face, a cut on their wrist and blood soaked on their pants, police said. Chavous is in Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 bail, according to court records.