East Hempfield police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: An unknown burglar entered a Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1533 Columbia Avenue by forcing entry through the drive-through window sometime between 3 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on June 2, police said. Estimates on property loss or damage were unknown, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The glass pane of a storm door was shattered in the 1100 block of Aquilla Drive at 12:57 a.m. on June 6, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Two men were seen smashing the windshield of a vehicle, causing $600 in damage, at a Sheetz Mini Market at 3101 Columbia Avenue at 5:25 p.m. on June 7, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Tina Williams, 40, of Landisville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after crashing at a Turkey Hill at 298 East Main Street at 5:44 p.m. on June 7, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jonathan Evans, 40, of Harrisburg, was charged with eight counts of theft, eight counts of theft of secondary metal, five counts of defiant trespass and three counts of criminal trespass after removing 38 catalytic converters from eight different businesses located through East Hempfield Township between July 10 and October 20 of 2020, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jesse Scott Martinez, 44, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after taking four lottery tickets without paying for them from a Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Avenue on May 28, police said.

Lititz Borough police

VANDALISM

LITITZ: An unknown person broke lights and graffitied the roof of the Boy Scout pavilion at Lititz Springs Park at 18 North Broad Street sometime before 10 a.m. on June 9, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: A 14-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with burglary and theft after crawling through a third story window of a residence in the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue and stealing a backpack and sneakers valued at a combined $981 at 5:37 p.m. on April 12, police said. The juvenile was chased out of the house by the victim, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP: A 17-year-old juvenile, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at nighttime, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after they were seen walking between houses while screaming, striking vehicles, setting off car alarms and entering vehicles while under the influence of acid at 5:04 a.m. on June 3, police said. These actions caused $700 in damages, police said. The juvenile was detained and returned to an adult, and a juvenile allegation was filed with juvenile probation, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Vincent M. Dastra II, 29, and Orangely C. Rivera, 19, both of Lancaster, were charged with disorderly conduct after fighting in a public location in the 900 block of East King Street, alarming others in the area, at 11:51 a.m. on May 27, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Andrew L. Rentas, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after grabbing another person by the wrist during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Manheim Avenue at 11:11 p.m. on June 6, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Sharon L. Moshos, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after spitting on another person during a domestic dispute in the 1900 block of Rachael Drive at 7:28 p.m. on June 7, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown man stole a $500 laptop from an Aaron’s at 1509 Lititz Pike and then fled the store at 5:43 p.m. on June 7, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: A $31,500 2021 Subaru Crosstrek SUV was stolen from the 300 block of Dickens Drive sometime between 12:07 a.m. and 6:34 a.m. on June 8, police said. The vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the key in the cup holder, was later recovered in Lancaster city, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person entered an unattended unlocked vehicle that was disabled at Route 283 West near mile marker 28.8 and stole a stereo system and tools valued at $950 sometime between 10:50 a.m. and 8 p.m. on June 8, police said.

VANDALISM

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown person damaged four new trees that were due to be planted in Lancaster Township Community Park at 1201 Millersville Pike sometime between 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on June 7, police said. The trees were valued at $780, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

PENN TWP.: A gun owner accidentally discharged their firearm, wounding themselves in the leg, in the 200 block of Loghes Drive at 5:01 p.m. on June 9, police said. The gun owner was transported to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the matter was determined to be non-criminal in nature, police said.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE

WARWICK TWP.: A man poured gasoline inside a home in the 400 block of Arrowhead Drive during a domestic dispute with another man at 6:51 a.m. on June 10, police said. The dispute involved one of the men throwing items outside of the home and then moving the items onto the street, police said. The gasoline dispersal was later determined to be minor in nature, police said. Charges are being filed in connection to the incident, police said.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

PENN TWP.: A $12,500 2014 Toyota RAV4 that had been reported stolen by the New York Police Department was recovered at the Manheim Auto Auction at 10:51 a.m. on June 9, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES

PENN TWP.: An unknown man offered to sell a person a large entertainment and sound system out of a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road at 11:05 a.m. on June 7, police said. The man was acting in a suspicious manner, police said.

THEFT

PENN TWP.: An unknown man stole a 40 oz. can of beer from a cooler in a Sheetz at 1205 Lancaster Road at around 5:08 p.m. on June 7 and then fled in a minivan, police said.