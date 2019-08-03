State police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
EAST DRUMORE TWP.: James Martin, 39, of Peach Bottom, was charged after he smashed the windows of a vehicle with a baseball bat July 10, police said.
Ephrata police
THEFT
EPHRATA: Nicole L. Crites, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with eight counts of theft after she stole more than $30,000 in jewelry and $4,000 in cash in the past year from apartments at Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., where she worked as a housekeeper, police said.
Manheim Township police
ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD
MANHEIM TWP.: Natasha Perez, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with access device fraud and theft after stealing $20 and using $346 on a credit card from a wallet a woman lost at Sheetz, 3205 Lititz Pike, on July 26, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANHEIM TWP.: Michael S. Burch, 54, of Lancaster, was cited after getting out of his car at Manheim Pike and West Roseville Road and yelling at another driver and throwing a lit cigarette into the driver’s car July 13, police said.
DUI
LANCASTER TWP.: Santa B. Subedi, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and speeding following a traffic stop on Columbia Avenue on July 28, police said.
HARASSMENT
LANCASTER TWP.: Tommy L. Hills, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic disturbance July 26, police said.
RETAIL THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Chance C. Hjelm, 20, of Manheim, was charged after he stole $119 worth of meat from Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., on July 27, police said.
Millersville police
DUI
MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH: Roger Randolph, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI after he was stopped for passing a vehicle in a no passing zone July 4, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.115%, according to police.