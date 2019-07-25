East Hempfield Township police

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jarrett Williams, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment stemming from a fight July 6 at the Driver’s License Testing Center, 131 Rohrerstown Road, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Elmo Jesus Fernandez, 23, of the Bronx, New York, after a July 13 complaint about violating a protection from abuse order, police said.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Five juveniles from Lancaster were charged with receiving stolen property and agricultural vandalism after they were found in a stolen car July 17 in the 2800 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Charged were three boys, ages 13, 14 and 15 and two 15-year-old girls. The 14-year-old boy was taken to the the Youth Intervention Center on a juvenile probation warrant; the others were released to their parents.

RESISTING ARREST

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Raymond McClenaghan, 49, of Manheim, was charged with resisting arrest and tampering or fabricating evidence July 19 in the 700 block of Graystone Road, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Eli Jackson Burns, 39, of Manheim was charged with two counts of terroristic threats after an incident July 15 in the 3000 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A woman was seen on video surveillance stealing two Bosbos wireless speakers July 14 from Metro PCS, 1785 Columbia Ave., police said. Estimated loss $140.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A multitool and an IBM laptop were reported stolen between July 12-14 from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Wood Street, police said. Estimated loss $220.

Manheim Township police

GUN THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: A Glock 9mm handgun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle July 12-20 from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block Integrity Drive, police said. The pistol was later found in another police jurisdiction.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Ruby M. Sourbeer, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after a domestic dispute July 22 in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue, police said.