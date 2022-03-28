East Hempfield Township police

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Ten inspection stickers and 10 emissions stickers were stolen from a desk at Kelly Cadillac at 1986 State Road sometime between Jan. 27 and March 18, police said.

Ephrata police

DUI

EPHRATA: Tyler S. Hershey, 26, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in the 100 block of South Reading Road at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 27, police said. Hershey’s BAC was 0.232% at the time, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: A female customer at Citizen’s Bank at 1 East Main Street created a disturbance after she became upset that the bank was unable to withdraw money due to her not having an ID at 12:03 p.m. on March 24, police said. No criminal conduct occurred and the woman left the bank, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LITITZ: A resident saw an unidentified person looking through the door window of their home in the 100 block of North Locust Street around 11 p.m. on March 20, police said. The resident could not provide a physical description of the person due to the darkness, police said.

Manheim Township police

VANDALISM

LANCASTER TWP.: Jaila S. Simms, 33, of Lancaster Township, was charged with institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment after breaking the sprinkler head in her cell at the Manheim Township Police Department at 1825 Municipal Drive, causing $5,000 in damage after the cell area, processing room and adjoining hallways flooded sometime after 12:45 a.m. on March 23, police said. Simms had been arrested after pushing and punching a 16-year-old girl in the head while drunk, then causing a loud disturbance, at her residence in the 1000 block of Sterling Place, police said.

New Holland police

BURGLARY

EARL TWP.: About two dozen items valued around $20,000, including multiple cell phones and an Apple Watch, were stolen from a Verizon Wireless Store at 854 West Main Street around 9 p.m. on March 20, police said. An unidentified suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the store and stealing the items, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FIRE

CLAY TWP.: A large fire and a plume of black smoke was spotted by a passing aircraft in the 400 block of Mount Airy Road at 11:28 a.m. on March 21, police said. Firefighters were dispatched to the area, but did not find any fire or smoke, police said.

PENN TWP.: A residence in the 1500 block of Jerry Lane caught fire at 10:18 p.m. on March 22, police said. A thermal drone was used to help Penryne Fire Company firefighters identify hotspots using real-time data and imagery, resulting in a more effective and successful fire suppression, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: FedEx reported that a Dell computer was delivered to a residence in the 300 block of Constitution Drive at 11:12 a.m. on March 21, but the resident never received the item, police said.

TRESPASS

PENN TWP.: A tent and chairs were found along with alcoholic beverages on a property in the 800 block of West Lexington Road at 8:47 a.m. on March 21, police said. No one was inside the tent, which was removed to an open area in an adjacent field, police said.