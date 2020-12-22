Columbia Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

COLUMBIA: Dayvon Jeremiah Washington, 23, of Millersville, was charged following a domestic assault incident Friday in the 400 block of Locust Street, police said.

East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jennifer L. Ravegum, 48, of Denver, was charged with two counts of DUI and a traffic summary after a breath test indicated she had a blood alcohol concentrate at a traffic stop Dec. 11 in the first block of Rosemont Drive, police said.

East Earl Township police

RETAIL THEFT

EAST EARL TWP.: Lisa E. Griffin, of Glenmoore, was charged after she stole merchandise from a business on May 20, police said.

Lititz Borough police

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LITITZ: Anthony T. Sallurday, 36, of Lititz, was chartged after he physically assaulted a woman at a residence in the 500 block of Golden Street on Saturday, police said.

Manheim Township police

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

MANHEIM TWP.: Joseph Clay Huss, Jr., 30, homeless, was charged with cruelty to animals and harassment following a domestic dispute in a vehicle Dec. 14 on Fruitville Pike, police said. Huss, Jr., put the victim in a chokehold, punched the victim and intentionally let the victim’s service dog out of the backseat, causing the dog to run across several lanes of travel and nearly get struck by vehicles, police said. Huss, Jr., remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing his whereabouts should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANHEIM TWP.: Marla E. David, 39, of Lancaster, was charged after she screamed at employees and threw two sandwiches on the floor at Subway, 1581 Manheim Pike, on Saturday, because she didn’t like the way her sandwiches were made, police said.

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Darlene Bell, 59, of Lancaster, was charged after a chemical analysis of her blood sample yielded the presence of Carisoprodol, Meprobamate and Oxycodone following a crash investigation Oct. 24 on Lausch Lane, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Vondel Elijah Knight, 33, of Lititz, was charged following a domestic dispute at his residence in the 300 block of Aster Lane on Sunday, police said.

RETAIL THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: An unknown male wearing a mask under-rang $101 worth of groceries while using the self-checkout Friday at Weis Markets, 1204 Millersville Pike, then fled the store with the unpaid merchandise, police said.

THEFT BY DECEPTION

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown Black male on Dec. 15 entered Giant Food Store, 1605 Lititz Pike, and tricked the cashier into charging a $500 Visa gift card without paying for it, then left with the credited gift card, police said.

THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE

LANCASTER TWP.: $755 worth of property was taken from inside a parked vehicle between Friday and Sunday on Atkins Avenue, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Four unknown males were observed breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of South President Avenue Saturday, police said. Officers discovered $655 worth of property taken from the vehicles, police said.

Manor Township police

INTIMIDATION OF A VICTIM

LANCASTER.: Eric T. Johnson, 21, of York, who is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison for a domestic violence incident, was charged after he called the victim from prison between Dec. 9 and 10 and pressured her to recant her statement which led to Johnson’s arrest, police said.

West Earl Township police

DUI

WEST EARL TWP.: Stanley Thomas, 43, was charged following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 222 North and Route 322 exit ramp on Dec. 12, police said.