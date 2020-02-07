Columbia Borough police
SIMPLE ASSAULT
COLOMBIA: Kimberly Stephany Ronquillo, 22, of Columbia, was charged with simple assault in the 600 block of Franklin Street at 10:28 p.m. Feb. 4, police said.
Lancaster city police
DRUG CHARGES
LANCASTER: Denise Williams, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of suboxone and drug paraphernalia after police visited a residence in the 500 block of Lafayette Street at 12:18 p.m. Jan. 31 for a warrant service, police said. Williams had a warrant for delivery of crack cocaine, police said. Williams and three others were located in the residence and officers observed items inside the home that were consistent with the packaging and distribution of controlled substances, police said. After a search, officers found items uses in the use, packing, manufacturing and distribution of controlled substance, as well as crack cocaine and suboxone, police said.
LANCASTER: Robert Heisley, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance after an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Ann Street and Juniata Street at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 21, police said. The vehicle Heisley was driving contained a large quantity of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, or K2, that was packaged for individual sale, police said.
LANCASTER: Tiffany Dixon, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a controlled substance after an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Ann Street and Juniata Street at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 21, police said. The vehicle Dixon was riding in contained a large quantity of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, or K2, that was packaged for individual sale, police said.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
LANCASTER: Derek Beane, 41, of Lebanon County, was charged with invasion of privacy and possession an instrument of crime after he used his cellphone to film a woman's lower body while he sat at the bar of the Pressroom Restaurant, 26 West King Street, Jan. 3, police said.
Mount Joy Borough police
FAIL TO REGISTER WITH PSP
MOUNT JOY: Victor Allen King, 57, of Mount Joy, was charged with failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police and failing to provide actual registration information in the 900 block of West Main Street Jan. 27, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MOUNT JOY: Theodore R. Ortman III, 38, of Washington, was charged with simple assault after he slapped a person in the face in the 100 block of North Market Avenue Jan. 19, police said.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
STALKING
PENN TWP.: Eric Wanzer, 31, of Manheim, was charged Feb. 4 with stalking and harassment after repeatedly making contact with individuals in violation of conditions in the 200 block of Limerock Road, police said.
ASSAULT
WARWICK TWP.: Duane Joseph Hower, 37, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he was involved in domestic dispute in the 500 block of Hackman Road Feb. 2, police said.
DUI
PENN TWP.: Stevie B. Johns, 29, of Lititz, was charge with driving under the influence after police were sent to investigate an erratic driver on Newport Road at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 23, police said. Johns' vehicle was seen in the area and, upon investigation, she was found to be driving under the influence, police said. Johns' blood alcohol content was 0.256%, police said.
PENN TWP.: Noris Pasic, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for speeding and was found to be driving impaired on West Lexington Road at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, police said.