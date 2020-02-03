East Cocalico Township police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DENVER: Christopher Yonosky, 52, of Clay Township, was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and driving under suspension after he was found masturbating and watching pornography in a parked car along the first block of Third Street on Jan. 30, 2020, police said.

East Earl Township police

STALKING

EAST EARL TWP.: Daniel A. Strickler, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking and corruption of minors Jan. 6 after he wrote a child a letter and Christmas card despite being prohibited from contacting the child per a sentencing agreement from a prior charge in 2019, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: