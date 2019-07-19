Lancaster city police
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LANCASTER: Justin Nickle, 32, of Ronks, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure after he was seen masturbating about 3 p.m. in the Duke Street Parking Garage, 150 N. Duke St., and then shortly after 4 p.m. in the Prince Street Garage, 32 South Prince St., police said. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $7,500 bail, police said.
Northern Lancaster Regional police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
PENN TWP.: David Ray Merkey, was charged with criminal assault after, during and argument, he pushed over a Harley Davidson motorcycle causing and estimated $3,005 in damage July 2 in the 700 block of Lancaster Road, police said.
Lititz Borough police
DUI
LITITZ: Tyler John Dietrich, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and vehicle code violations after he was seeing driving erratically about 1:20 a.m. July 14 near Lititz Pike and Millport Road, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.158%, police said.
Manor Township police
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANOR TWP.: Brandon Lee Forcier, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after he jumped off his bicycle, causing minor damage to a parked car, following a fight over a marijuana sale with two juveniles about 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Greyfield Drive for a report of a fight. Forcier also caused over $ 1,000 worth of damages to the vehicle being operated by one of the juveniles, police said. One of juveniles was also charged with marijuana possession, police said.
DUI
MANOR TWP.: Deryk Adrian Morales, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and a vehicle code violation after police stopped him about 2 a.m. July 6 in the 1600 block of Columbia Avenue, police said.
MANOR TWP.: Darrin Duncan Burk, 25, of Wrightsville, was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, trespassing and vehicle code violations after he hit a pole and fled about 1:15 p.m. at Central Manor and Blue Rock roads, police said. He was found hiding near Central Manor Elementary School, police said. He refused testing and had been driving on a learner's permit without a licensed driver supervising him, police said.