Manheim Township police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

LANCASTER TWP.: J. Roy Glick, 76, of Lancaster, was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness after he was seen fondling himself Oct. 14 at McDonald’s, 1296 Millersville Pike, police said. Several patrons, including children, were present.

LOITERING AND PROWLING

LANCASTER TWP.: Michael Edward Brodman, 53, of Lancaster, was charged with loitering and prowling after he was found walking along a property about 3 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1200 block Wheatland Avenue, police said.

ROBBERY

EAST PETERSBURG: Anthony D. Coleman, 43, homeless, was charged with robbing Turkey Hill, 5959 Main Street, about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 28, police said. He bought several items and when the clerk opened the register, he grabbed the clerk's hands, demanded money and said he had a gun, police said. Anyone who knows where Coleman is is asked to call police at 717-569-6401.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FORGERY

WARWICK TWP.: Per Chister Hansson, 58, of Lancaster, was charged with having forged inspection stickers, driving under suspension, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance after police stopped him for suspicious looking stickers taped to his windshield on Oct. 3 in the 300 block of Clay Road, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WARWICK TWP.: Dwight Lee Norris, 19, of Peach Bottom, pleaded guilty before a district judge on Nov. 8 to disorderly conduct and criminal mischief for spray painting one vehicle and throwing eggs at other vehicles at a property on Weaver Drive on Sept. 9, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Tallon Scott Burkholder, 24, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after crashing into a home on Snyder Hill Road on Oct. 13, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.092%, police said.

PENN TWP.: Brandon Paul Hamilton, 35, of Manheim, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a telephone pole and fence Sept. 27 at Sanctuary and Boyer Run roads, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.192%, police said.

FLEEING POLICE

PENN TWP.: Jared Tyler Lannon, 27, was charged with fleeing police, driving under suspension and other vehicle violations after he fled from police who were trying to stop him for an expired inspection on Oct. 26 in the 700 block of Lancaster Road, police said. He drove away, parked, and ran, but police found him a few minutes later, police said.

STRANGULATION

WARWICK TWP.: Russell T. Wilson, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after strangling and grabbing a woman Oct. 30 in the 800 block of Lititz Pike, police said.

STOLEN PROPERTY

PENN TWP.: Luis Angel Santiago, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with 12 counts each of receiving stolen property and 12 vehicle code violations after he seen scraping inspection stickers off a window while working for a cleaning company Aug. 8 at Manheim Auto Auction, 1190 Lancaster Road, police said. He was found with 12 inspection and emission stickers from cars at the auction, police said.

WEAPONS OFFENSE

WARWICK TWP.: Nicholas Patrick Folwell, 19, of Lititz, was charged with having a handgun that he was not legally able to possess on Oct. 17 in Church Street, police said.