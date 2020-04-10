Pequea Township police

CORRUPTION OF A MINOR

PEQUEA TWP.: Kylee Charles, 22, of Denver, was charged with corruption of minors April 9 after she had inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old boy in Jan 2020, police said.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

PEQUEA TWP.: Sandra Shenk, 67, of Martic Township, was charged with theft by unlawful taking April 9 after the police investigated the theft of a John Deere lawn mower, which was stolen in July 2018 from the 600 block of Baumgardner Road, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

EAST PETERSBURG: Police are searching for a man after he broke into Mad Chef Brewery, 2023 Miller Road, April 8, police said. The man is described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white sneakers, police said. Nothing was stolen.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

RETAIL THEFT

LITITZ: Two women attempted to take four carts of merchandise April 7 from Target, 960 Lititz Pike, police said. The women were only successful with one cart, which is estimated at a loss of at least $421.93, police said. The primary subject, police said, had blonde dreads, a black shirt and a white PINK hoodie.

For more Lancaster County police news: