Ephrata Borough police

DUI

MANHEIM TWP.: Yong Z. Wang, 25, of Staten Island, New York, was charged with the driving under the influence after he was seen unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle about 4:40 a.m. July 20 in the 400 block of Butler Avenue, police said. He appeared impaired and admitted drinking but refused chemical testing, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Stephen S. Plaza, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with the driving under the influence after he crashed and rolled his vehicle about 5 p.m. July 21 in the 400 block Ringneck Lane, police said. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.133%, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

EPHRATA: Timothy J. Sheaffer, Jr., 34, of Denver, was charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police served him with a Berks County bench warrant July 16 in the 400 block of Wenger Drive, police said.

EPHRATA: Michael Beebe, 50 of Havertown, was charged with possessing methamphetamine and public intoxication after police responded to a call for a suspicious person July 21 in a parking lot in the 1100 Block of South State Street, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Steve Knauer, 49, of Stevens, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after police saw him choke a woman and slam her into the wall July 22, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Nichole L. Rachor, 39, of Mohnton, was charged with unlawful use of medical marijuana and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia after a traffic stop during which police smelled marijuana and saw a glass pipe, July 21 at Lititz Pike and Chester Road, police said. Rachor told police she used the pipe to smoke medical marijuana, but medical marijuana is not allowed to be smoked in Pennsylvania and by doing so, forfeits the protections of the medical marijuana act, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Zachary M. Heiner, 32, of Elizabethtown, was charged with harassment after he shoved a person July 16 at Chuck E. Cheese, 2020 Fruitville Pike, police said.

IDENTITY THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Emily Kathleen Ewan, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with identify theft and access device fraud after she used a copy of a township resident's driver's license to open credit cards and make more than $24,000 in purchases between April 26-May 31, police said.

TRESPASS, HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Austin Michael Sanchez, 25, homeless, was charged with harassment, trespass and criminal mischief after he came to the home of a person with a no-trespass order and began kicking the door, then threw one person to the ground and pushed a second person before running off July 21 in the 100 block of Jennings Drive, police said. Damage to the door estimated at $350.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

LANCASTER TWP.: A video game system was stolen from an unlocked vehicle between 5:30-7:15 p.m. July 20 in the 1300 block of Atkins Avenue, police said. Loss estimated at $300.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANHEIM TWP.: Two windows were smashed and a wallet and purse stolen from two vehicle between 4:30-5:41 p.m. July 19 from Skyline Pool, 245 Eden Road, police said. Loss estimated at $955.

MANHEIM TWP.: Windows on nine vehicles were smashed and numerous items taken between 5:30 -6 p.m., from Lancaster Country Club, police said. Loss estimated at $10,000.

VEHICLE THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: A green 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara, unattended with the keys in it, was stolen shortly after 1 a.m. July 21 from House of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, police said. Lost estimated at $1,381.

VEHICLE THEFT, THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Darien M. Hain, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with vehicle theft, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he stole a person's 2012 Kia Optima and wallet July 19 in the 600 block of South West End Avenue, police said. The car and wallet were found, but $100 was missing from the wallet, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

PFA VIOLATION

BRECKNOCK TWP.: Michael Anton Bundy, 28, address not listed, was charged after a person protected by a protection from abuse order received a letter from him July 11, police said.