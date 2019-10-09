Lancaster city police

LANCASTER: Curtis Lee Fox, 36, of West Vine Street, and Angel Manuel Pena, 40, of West Chestnut Street, were charged with theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy after they stole packages Oct. 4 from a porch in the 200 block of West Chestnut, police said.

LANCASTER: Dominick Capone, 27, who is homeless, was charged with retail theft and unlawful possession of a retail theft instrument after using a magnetic device to remove the theft detection device from a Nest Learning Thermostat on Sept. 27 at Kohls, 1135 Park City Center, police said.

Manheim Township police

ESCAPE

LANCASTER TWP.: Monique M. Seals, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with escape after she ran from police when they identified her as wanted on warrants when a vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped about 7:40 p.m. Oct. 6, at 1298 Millersville Pike, police said. She was caught and taken to Lancaster County Prison.

FALSE IDENTIFICATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Brianne E. Mankins, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with giving police false identification after telling police she was someone else during an investigation into an ordinance violation about 8:55 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 300 block of East Oregon Road, police said. Police found she also had arrest warrants and took her to Lancaster County.

PROWLING

MANHEIM TWP.: Christopher M. Francis, 36, of Manheim, was charged with loitering and prowling at night and public drunkenness after he was found about 5:48 a.m. Sept. 30 inside a child’s playset in the rear yard of a home in the 2800 block Weaver Road, police said. he was under the influence of unknown narcotics had no recollection of how he got there, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Michael D. Pistorio, 58, and Nikki Pistorio, 57, both of Middletown, were charged with retail theft after they stole more than $60 worth of items Oct. 7 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

Millersville police

DUI

MILLERSVILLE: Jonathan J. Morgan, 27, of Willow Street, was charged with driving under the influence after he was stopped for speeding Sept. 15 in the 200 block of Manor Avenue, police said.

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MILLERSVILLE: Vincent A. Burriesci, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with false imprisonment, criminal trespass and harassment after he took a woman’s cellphone, held her around the waist and put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from calling police or leaving a home in the first block of Green Hill Drive on Sept. 27, police said.

THEFT

MILLERSVILLE: Luzcelina L. Mattey, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after she she stole a cellphone, valued at $450, Sept. 25 from an apartment in the first block of University Drive, police said.

West Hempfield Township police

DUI

MOUNTVILLE: Ryan Mitchell Brady, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after driving erratically Sept. 30 on Main Street, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Paul Byrne Coughlin, 53, of Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after driving erratically Sept. 27 on Columbia Avenue, police said.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Steven Matthew Jones, 31, of Mount Joy, was charged with driving under the influence after driving erratically Sept. 14 on Marietta Avenue, police said.

State police

THEFT

COLERAIN TWP.: A Kirkwood man reported on Oct. 6 that more than $700 was taken from his checking account, police said.