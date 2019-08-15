East Cocalico Township police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Donald M Cochran, 57, of Reinholds, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence, marijuana possession and driving with an expired registration after a traffic stop June 12 in the first block of Denver Road, police said. His blood alcohol level was 0.083% and he had high levels of marijuana in his blood, police said.

DRUG POSSESSION

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Chelsea R. Beiler, 22, of Adamstown, was charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police found her hiding in a yard about 10 p.m. July 17 in the first block of North Ridge Road, police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DRUG POSSESSION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Anthony Armold, 34, of Willow Street, was charged with using/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance after police responded to a reckless driver complaint Aug. 9 on Route 30 East, police said.

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Henry Myers III, 53, was charged with home improvement fraud, misrepresenting an employee of government unit to enter agreement and theft by deception, stemming from a written agreement to complete home improvements in the 100 block of Speedwell Road in July, police said. A warrant is out for his arrest.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Douglas Maser, 33, of East Petersburg, was charged with harassment after an altercation Aug. 6 at Spooky Nook Sports, police said.

TRESPASSING

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: John Bunger, 34, was charged with criminal trespass on Aug. 9, after he set off a burglar alarm at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club, according to police. Bunger was found in the kitchen, police said.

Lancaster city police

POSSESSION FIREARMS/DRUGS

LANCASTER: Joshua Castro, 21, of Brooklyn, New York was charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was in a car that was driven away from police and hit a parked vehicle and ran about 1:20 a.m. Aug. 7 on South Marshall Street, police said. He was found with handgun and alprazolam, police said. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison on $800,000 bail.

LANCASTER: Corey DeWitt, 21, of New York City, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and several traffic summaries after he drove away from police and hit a parked vehicle and ran about 1:20 a.m. Aug. 7 on South Marshall Street, police said. he was found in a nearby back yard, police said. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

SIMPLE ASSAULT, RISKING CATASTROPHE and HARASSMENT

LANCASTER: Wade Roussaw, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and risking catastrophe after he ripped off woman's wig and started to burn it on a stovetop, filling the house with smoke and beat the woman with a broom handle Aug. 9 in the 300 block of Beaver Street, police said. Roussaw had been previously been charged with harassment after he hit a person with a dog chain, cutting her hand, July 27 in the 300 block of Beaver Street, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LITITZ: Sarah Nagy, 18, and Kenneth Marcellus, 20, both of Lititz, were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight Aug. 12, at 1:14 a.m., police said.

Manheim Township police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Julio J. Rivas-Velez, 26, homeless, was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substance and summary traffic violations after police pulled him over for erratic driving on Aug. 14 at 12:49 a.m. Police said Rivas Velez admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana.

THEFT

LANCASTER TWP.: Melissa Sue Lightner, 26, of Mount Joy, was charged with theft after she took $400 from a resident's purse July 31 at Country Meadows, 1380 Elm Ave., police said. Lightner had been an employee at the time, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Scott A. Wimer, 48, of Lancaster, was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and access device fraud after he stole a cell phone left behind July 15 at Sunoco, 1000 Columbia Ave., and used a credit card in its case to make $27 worth of purchases, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Mandy Deejay Kauffman, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with theft after she took $100 from a person she'd met to perform a business transaction and fled Aug. 13 at Sunoco, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, police said.

Manor Township police

DUI

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANOR TWP.: Dhanapati Subedi, 35, of the 1100 block Nissley Road, East Hempfield, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding and driving with an open beer after he was stopped for speeding about 11 p.m. July 2 in the 300 block of Blue Rock Road, police said.

MANOR TWP.: James A. Harnish, 37, of the 2000 block of Hemlock Road, Manor Township, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a driving without a valid inspection after he was stopped in his driveway for an expired inspection sticker Aug. 8, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY, THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Michael James Lambertson, 30, of Lititz, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft of movable property and retail theft after he broke into Warwick Auto Park, 700 Furnace Hills Pike, and stole a vehicle and took an unspecified item from Sheetz, 701 Furnace Hills Pike, on Aug. 14, police said.

DUI

WARWICK TWP.: Therese Lynn Ober, 48, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped Aug. 11 at East Newport and Anita Drive, police said.

PROTECTION FROM ABUSE VIOLATION

n WARWICK TWP.: David Robert Brown, 37, was charged Aug. 13 with violating a protection from abuse order while attending a sporting event at John Beck Elementary, 418 E. Lexington Road, police said.

THEFT

CLAY TWP.: Kyle Wayne Shissler, 32, homeless, was charged with retail theft after he took a $140 lithium ion battery March 14 from Ace Hardware, 1739 W. Main St., police said. There had been a warrant for his arrest and he was recently picked up, police said.

UNLICENSED FIREARM

CLAY TWP.: David Stephen Rymshaw, of Ephrata, was charged with carrying a firearm without permit, driving under suspension, driving without a valid inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle after police stopped him for a traffic violation June 26 and Clay School and Durlach roads, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police

DUI

CAERNARVON TWP.: Michael Delsordo, 27, of Lincoln University, was charged after he was found sitting in a car in a parking lot July 30 at Dollar General, 2846 Main St., police said. Delsordo told police he drove there and drank alcohol.