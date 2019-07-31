East Hempfield Township police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A secured barn was entered and four empty bottles of 99 Peaches liquor left behind between July 15 and July 22 in the 2600 block of Miller Road, police said. Nothing was reported missing from the barn.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A glass door was broken between June 8 and July 26 in the 900 block of Highmeadow Court, police said. Damage was estimated at $2,800.

HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Alexander Beattie, 31, of Wrightsville, York County, was charged with theft by deception and failure to perform services paid on July 22 after he was given partial payment for a roof job in May 2018 in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road, police said. Anyone who knows where Beattie is is asked to call police at 717-898-3103.

THEFT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Christopher Garman, 40, and Heather Grimwood, 41, both of Harrisburg, were charged with retail theft after they took merchandise valued at about $123 on July 17 from That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Trek Marlin 5, valued around $476, was reported stolen between July 22 and July 26 from the rear of a home in the 700 block of Scarsdale Circle, police said.

THEFT FROM VEHICLE

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A black Milwaukee toolbox and a blue Lowe’s bucket containing tools were reported stolen from an unsecured truck bed between July 19 and July 22 in the 100 block of Champ Boulevard, police said. Loss estimated at $200.