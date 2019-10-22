Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Jason Minnich, 36, of Wrightsville, was charged with theft after stealing dog food, soda, nail clippers and batteries from Dollar General, 960 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 21, police said.

COLUMBIA: Raymond V. Minnich, 56, of Columbia, was charged with theft after stealing hamburger meat Oct. 18 from Andy’s Market, 353 Cherry St., police said.

East Hempfield Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicole Sharma, 41, and Pooran Sharma, 44, were charged following a domestic incident Oct. 1 in the 1500 block of Ridgeview Avenue, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Garrett Rowe, 26, of Halifax, was charged after he was stopped in the 500 block of Centerville Road on Oct. 13, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Daniel Gracia, 43, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation after police responded to a report of an erratic driver Oct. 14 at McDonalds, 311 Centerville Road, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Christopher Way, 33, of Marietta, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and several summary traffic violations for a vehicle crash about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 24 on Route 283 west near the State Road overpass, police said.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Stephen Haefner, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with a third offense of driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash Oct. 7 on Centerville Road near Route 30, police said.

FRAUD

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Glenn Fawber, 71, of Pequea, was charged with theft and making false statements to induce agreement for home improvement service Oct. 7 after he was paid about $10,170 between last October and May to replace windows in the 2100 block of Marietta Avenue but failed to do the work, police said.

PFA VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Timothy Chavez, 35, of Landisville, was charged with violating a protection from abuse order after police responded to a reported violation Oct. 2, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DRUG CHARGES

LITITZ: Ethan Anthony Chin, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped for speeding about 2 p.m. Oct. 5, police said.

LITITZ: Samantha Elizabeth Michael, 19, of Lititz, was charged with theft, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and speeding after she was stopped about 4:06 p.m. Oct. 19 on East Sixth Street near Laurel Avenue, police said. She had unspecified property taken from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Julius Jerome Banks, 31, of Coatesville, was charged with theft for shoplifting 610 items valued at $6,262 over five visits in August to Giant, 1605 Lititz Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Lisa M. Norris, 31, of Morgantown, was charged with theft for stealing about $27 in items Oct. 18 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Alicia L. Forbes, 34, of Blue Ball, was charged with theft for stealing about $70 in items Oct. 19 from Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said. She was also charged with marijuana possession after police said they found a vaping device with THC oil in it.

State police

THEFT

PROVIDENCE TWP.: A resident sent more than $11,000 in gift cards to an unknown individual because of a phone scam, police said.