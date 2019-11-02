Columbia Borough police
DUI
COLUMBIA: Benjamin Eshleman, 34, of Columbia, was charged after police were called because a woman was being driven by an intoxicated man who refused to let her out of the vehicle at 6:02 a.m. Oct. 23, police said. Eshleman stopped near Front and Walnut streets, and police said they could smell alcohol when he got out of the vehicle. He was taken to the police station for more tests, police said.
West Hempfield police
FLEEING POLICE
WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Nicole D. Jones, 41, of Mountville, was charged with fleeing and eluding police after police said she was going 87 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 30 west on at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 25, according to police. Jones didn’t pull over for police and exited the highway at Prospect Road, failing to stop at a traffic light, police said. She crashed into a ditch and was arrested, police said. Jones told police she panicked when she saw the lights and didn’t stop because she had recently received a speeding ticket and she had been drinking, but she was under the legal limit, according to police.
Manheim Township police
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MANHEIM TWP.: Shawn D. Nace, 45, of Lititz, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person after an Oct. 30 domestic dispute in which he pulled his vehicle in front of another one and slammed the brakes, causing a collision, then got out of his vehicle and began pounding on the other car’s door before fleeing when he heard police were being contacted, police said.
STALKING
MANHEIM TWP.: Brian John Mahoney, 62, of Lancaster, was charged with stalking twice after repeatedly making unwanted contact with a store employee in the 1600 block of Oregon Pike despite a notice of trespass and being told by police to have no contact with the person, police said. They reported that he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge Oct. 25, got out on $25,000 bail Oct. 27, then was arrested on a felony charge Oct. 30 with bail set at $150,000.
THEFT
MANHEIM TWP.: Jerry Wayne Pernsley, 46, of New Holland, is wanted on charges of access device fraud and theft after an investigation showed he stole a credit card out of a purse Aug. 7 while the owner was eating at P.J. Whelihan’s in Manheim Township, then used it to make fraudulent purchases totaling $3,448 at Target, police said.
Manor Township police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANOR TWP.: Trevor Floyd Shelley, 18, of the first block of Derby Lane in Lancaster, was cited Oct. 30 with disorderly conduct after police responded to a report that he was calling a man driving a school bus at Manor Middle School obscene names, police said.
DUI
MANOR TWP.: James David Kegel, 61, of the 2000 block of Lynne Lane in Millersville, was charged Sept. 29 at Manor Ridge Drive and Millersville Road after he came to pick up someone who needed a ride home from a traffic stop, police said. They reported calling a cab for the other person.
MANOR TWP.: Krista Ashlie Gressman, 32, of the 1000 block of Prospect Road in Columbia, was charged Oct. 27 with DUI, duties at stop signs and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property after police determined she had not stopped at the stop sign on Charlestown Road at Water Street and then hit a parked train, police said. They reported that after she exited the vehicle another train hit it, and that she left the scene before police arrived.
HARASSMENT
MANOR TWP.: Robert C. Finch, 40, of the first block of Farmingdale Lane in Marietta, was cited Oct. 22 with harassment after he pushed and grabbed a man around the neck during a dispute at a home in the 100 block of Jemfield Court, police said.