Lititz Borough police

COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS

LITITZ: A warrant was issued for the arrest of Hope Piscopo, 50, of Denver, for forged or counterfeit documents and plates found on her vehicle at a traffic stop on Oct. 17 on North Broad Street and East Market Street, police said. When stopped, Piscopo had an expired registration and falsified inspection and emission certificates displayed on the vehicle, according to police.

Manheim Township police

ARREST

MANHEIM TWP: Austin Sanchez, 25, who is homeless, was arrested Sept. 17 for charges filed July 19 for criminal trespass, harassment and criminal mischief, police said. Sanchez defied a no-trespass order at the home of a former acquaintance and attacked two residents in the home, according to police. His bail was set at $20,000.

Manor Township police

DUI

WASHINGTON BORO: Matthew Timblin, 40, of Washington Boro, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and for hitting unattended property after a hitting a speed limit sign that caused his vehicle to leak fluids on Weaver Road and Donerville Road on Oct. 16, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Sabel Lee McKinnie, 40, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and with driving an unregistered vehicle around 12:18 a.m. Oct. 13 after being pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Conerstone Drive at South Centerville Road, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

MANOR TWP.: Devan Schaeffer, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana after a car was stopped for a traffic violation at about 9:50 p.m. Oct. 14 on Millersville Road and Charlestown Road, police said. Schaeffer was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.