Lancaster city police

BURGLARY

LANCASTER: A home in the 600 block of Hebrank Street was entered between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 1 and the owner's television, sofas, appliances, mattress and clothing were damaged, police said.

LANCASTER: A home in the 300 block of East New Street was entered through an unlocked window between 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. July 3 and the owner's 65-inch Samsung TV and a Sony PlayStation 4 with two controllers were stolen, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER: Luis Manuel Velez-Diaz, 29, of York, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trespass and resisting arrest after he was found with seven baggies of synthetic marijuana June 24 in the 500 block of Locust Street, where he was not permitted, police said.

LANCASTER: Donte Boynes, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after he was found with synthetic marijuana June 27 at Penn Square, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER: Jose Velazquez-Vega, 49, of the 300 block of East King Street, was charged with simple assault after he came home drunk and assaulted a woman June 28, police said.

STRANGULATION

LANCASTER: Carlos Calderon-Fuente, 45, of the 600 block of Howard Avenue, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after he assaulted a woman June 30, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER: A resident of the first block of Garden Court had his handgun stolen when he left it on the back porch to check his laundry between about 3 and 3:05 p.m. June 24, police said.

Manor Township police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MANOR TWP.: Joseph M. Groff, 35, of Holtwood, was charged with five counts of access device fraud after he took a wallet from the truck of a contractor doing work March 15 in the 100 block of Red Maple Lane and used credit and debit cards to make nearly $3,000 in purchases at several stores, police said. Police identified Groff from surveillance videos, police said.

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Christian Murrey, 27, was charged with driving under the influence after police received a report of a reckless driver June 2 near Columbia Avenue and Hawthorne Drive, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Donroe Giffing, 47, of Manor Township, was charged with driving under the influence after an officer saw him turn left without signaling about June 29 near Columbia Avenue and Redwood Drive, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Brian Martin, 34, of Mountville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after he drove over a curb and sidewalk and crashed into a tree June 16 near Weaver Road and Columbia Avenue, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: Laura Scheid, of Manor Township, was charged with harassment after she injured a person June 29 in the 100 block of Langley Square, police said.

THEFT

MANOR TWP.: Matthew Haba, 24, who's in state prison, was charged June 27 with two counts of theft by deception after twice cashing checks totaling $240 without sufficient funds in June 2018 at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 2050 Columbia Ave., police said. A fraud investigator with Members 1st reported the thefts last month, police said.

TRESPASSING

MANOR TWP.: Joseph Flinchbaugh, 39, of Columbia, was charged with trespassing June 29 in the 2100 block of Gamber Road, police said.

Manheim Township police

ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD

MANHEIM TWP.: Victoria C. Polanco, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with five counts of access device fraud after she used a person's debit card to obtain about $1,437 worth of funds between May 2 and May 28, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: Dudley T. Scott, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after he threw a concrete block through a glass window about 4:23 a.m. June 3 in the 900 block of North Queen Street, causing $200 damage, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

MANHEIM TWP.: Eric J. Bobst, 37, was charged with violating the dog law after letting his dog run at large about 12:17 p.m. June 24 in the 2700 block of Lititz Pike, despite having been warned and charged previously, police said.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Idalissa M. Nazario, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after she became angry at service and hit an employee about 7:30 p.m. July 2 at Burger King, 1298 Millersville Pike, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Jeremy A. Johnson, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after he pushed a person and dragged them by their hair about 2:22 a.m. July 4 in the 1100 block Marshall Avenue, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Kristina M. Stauffer, 40, of Quarryville, was charged with simple assault and harassment after she cut a person on the wrist with two knives about 11 p.m. July 7 in the 2800 block of Weaver Road, police said. The person cut was given medical treatment, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

BURGLARY

CLAY TWP.: A home in the 400 block of Middle Creek Road was entered and a 55-inch Toshiba television, valued at $400, and an LG Android phone, valued at $200, were stolen July 6, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DUI

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Cesar T. Salgado, 78, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police received a report of an erratic driver July 2 on Lampeter Road at Eagle Drive, police said.