East Earl police
DRUGS
EAST EARL TWP.: Eric J. Koch, 20, of Denver, was charged with single counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police spotted him in a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Weaverland Old Order Mennonite Church on Weaverland Road, on Nov. 16.
EAST EARL TWP.: Kyle E. Gordon, 20, of Narvon, was charged with single counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police spotted him and another male in a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Weaverland Old Order Mennonite Church on Weaverland Road, on Nov. 16.
Ephrata police
HIT-AND-RUN
EPHRATA: Police are looking for a driver whose vehicle struck a parked car overnight on the first block of East Main Street on overnight from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24. A car part retrieved from the scene reveals the hit-and-run vehicle was possibly a 2010-2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.
State police
RETAIL THEFT
BRECKNOCK TWP.: Joni Davis, 19, of Denver, was charged with retail theft for removing and concealing several electronic devices from Weaver’s Store located at 1011 Dry Tavern Road on Oct. 17, police said.
East Cocalico Township police
An East Lampeter Township man has been charged with possessing child pornography after an acquaintance notified police, according to police.