Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: A garbage truck struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of General Sutter Avenue at around 12:22 p.m. on April 14, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

DISTURBANCE

LITITZ: Three men and a woman were seen walking around and yelling for about 10 minutes in the 100 block of East Front Street at around 1:46 a.m. on April 18, police said.

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: A tractor trailer struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the first block of East Main Street at 12:12 p.m. on March 31 and did not stop, police said. The driver has not been identified, police said.

ROAD RAGE

LITITZ: Two drivers were seen arguing at South Broad Street and East Second Avenue at around 1:36 p.m. on April 15, police said. A male driver told officers that the other driver had cut them off, which led to the man giving the other driver “the finger,” police said. Both vehicles continued traveling until they reached the intersection where they exited and began arguing, though no physical assault or property damage took place, police said.

TERRORISTIC THREATS

LITITZ: A 14-year-old boy was charged with terroristic threats after threatening violence toward other juveniles on North Oak Street at around 4:15 p.m. on April 9, police said.

THEFT

LITITZ: Three trailer hitches valued at a combined $600 were stolen from construction vehicles parked in the first block of North Water Street sometime over the weekend of April 16-18, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

MANHEIM TWP.: Paula Lynn Anderson, 52, of Leola, was charged with simple assault after throwing a heavy drinking glass at the head of another person, striking them in the face, during a domestic dispute at her residence in the 100 block of Shreiner Road at 10:33 p.m. on April 16, police said. The person sustained a bruised and swollen eye and a bloody nose, police said.

LANCASTER TWP.: Rahdae Leshaun Jackson, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault and stalking after following another person in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue while threatening to harm them and putting them in fear of bodily injury at 1:21 a.m. on April 18, police said. At one point, Jackson punched the person in the head, causing a quarter-sized contusion, police said.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person threw a cinderblock at a vehicle parking in the 1000 block of North Lime Street sometime between April 16 and April 17, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Hipolito Garcia Jr., 51, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle in the 900 block of East King Street at 9:18 p.m. on April 17, police said. Garcia, who admitted to consuming alcohol before the crash, refused chemical testing, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Edward J. Bucks, 41, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after he was seen fighting in a Getty Mart parking lot at 1100 Millersville Pike at 3:34 p.m. on April 11, police said. Bucks struck another person and held them to the ground during the fight, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Melvin Torres-Cruz, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after slapping another person in the face during a domestic dispute in the Crunch Fitness parking lot at 870 Plaza Boulevard at 10 a.m. on April 13, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

LACASTER TWP.: An unknown man was seen on surveillance footage prowling on the front porch of a residence in the 900 block of East Orange Street at 9:29 p.m. on April 12, police said. The man was seen wandering around the porch, though no items were taken or damaged, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown person entered a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Aster Lane and stole a $400 barber set sometime between April 14 and April 17, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

HARASSMENT

WARWICK TWP.: Abiodun Ololade Okuwa, 46, of Linthicum Heights, Maryland, was charged with harassment after repeatedly emailing and messaging a person on social media after steps were taken to prevent communications at 12:30 p.m. on April 14, police said.