Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: A Dewalt duffel bag containing $800 in miscellaneous tools was stolen from a work van in the 300 block of Walnut Street sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 11, police said.

Ephrata police

INVASION OF PRIVACY

ADAMSTOWN: Shane Michael Lehman, 40, of Adamstown, was charged with two counts of criminal attempt of invasion of privacy after he was found to have surreptitiously placed a hidden camera inside a heater vent in the bathroom of a residence in the 400 block of Adamstown Road at 6:36 p.m. on March 17, police said. Lehman admitted to placing the camera with the intent of recording himself having sex with a woman in the bathroom, police said. The camera was then left in the vent for several days as multiple people used the bathroom until it was found by another person, police said.

Lancaster police

UNLAWFUL DISSEMINATION OF AN INTIMATE IMAGE

LANCASTER: Devante Robert Crosby, 28, of Lancaster Township, was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image after texting a video clip of a nude woman in a shower to another person sometime before 4:14 p.m. on April 6, police said. The woman, who has a protection from abuse order against Crosby, was not aware that Crosby had the video of her and had previously warned him four times not to contact her, police said.

Lititz Borough police

CRASH

LITITZ: Lighting struck a light post in the 100 block of East Main Street, causing the light post to fall into the street, at 4:52 p.m. on July 12, police said. An approaching vehicle then struck the light pole as it was lying in the roadway, though no injuries were reported, police said.

Manheim Township police

ASSAULT

LANCASTER TWP.: Kayizha J. Glenn, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after striking another person in the face and spitting on them in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 12:43 p.m. on July 4, police said.

HARASSMENT

LANCASTER TWP.: Kieara A. Martinez, 19, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after striking another person in the head during an argument in the 1600 block of Judie Lane at 12:43 p.m. on July 4, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Barkeley S. Beidler, 27, of Lancaster, was charged with harassment after continuing to contact a person after being repeatedly instructed to cease contact during an altercation in the 200 block of Granite Run Drive at 7:15 p.m. on July 8, police said. Beidler also dumped a bag of trash inside the person’s vehicle, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief stole a $1,700 air conditioning unit from a residence under construction in the 300 block of Amber Drive sometime between June 18 and June 21, police said.

Manor Township police

HARASSMENT

MANOR TWP.: John Robertson, 28, no fixed address, was charged with harassment after making harassing calls to a business in the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue after being terminated at 8:30 a.m. on July 9, police said.

MANOR TWP.: Elix Castro-Cruz, 40, of Mountville, was charged with harassment after striking a woman, causing her to sustain a minor injury, during an argument at a residence in the 500 block of Hershey Mill Road at 5:36 p.m. on July 9, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

FRAUD

WARWICK TWP.: Amy Kristina Diem, 49, of Lititz, was charged with three counts of bad checks after presenting checks from herself on three separate occasions to Members 1st Federal Credit Union at 901 Lititz Pike and accepted payment from an account with insufficient funds, causing the back a $500 monetary loss, on July 13, police said.

Northwest Regional police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY TWP.: John Phillip Dressler, 39, who is homeless, was charged with three counts of harassment, stalking and unlawful restraint after preventing a woman from leaving a motel room by grabbing her by the arms and pushing her away from the door at the Red Rose Motel at 2346 South Market Street before he was separated by another motel guest at 2:25 a.m. on July 13, police said. Dressler then sent 57 text messages to the woman over the course of about three hours, the vast majority of which were “highly vulgar and disparaging sexually related comments,” police said. The woman did not respond to any of Dressler’s messages, police said.

Pequea Township police

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

PEQUEA TWP.: Alexan Rodriguez, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal mischief after damaging a security camera outside a home on Hamels Court at 3:15 p.m. on June 13, police said.

THEFT

PEQUEA TWP.: Several unlocked vehicles were entered on Autumn Way in the Penn Grant Commons neighborhood in the West Willow Area during the night of July 13-14, police said. One vehicle which had the key fob was stolen but later recovered in the same development, while a firearm and ammunition was stolen from another vehicle and has not yet been recovered, police said.