Columbia police

DRUG POSSESSION COLUMBIA: Daniel Lee Englehart, 31, of Columbia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver after police arrested him for an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of South 4th Street on Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m., police said. Englehart had 106 bags of heroin on him when he was arrested, police said.

HARASSMENT COLUMBIA: Diane K. Morrison, 62, was charged with harassment after she came outside and was screaming and yelling in her neighbor’s face calling her a racist, police said. Morrison had been warned on a previous occasion that she should not have any contact with the neighbor, police said.

Lititz Borough police

FLEEING

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

LITITZ: Christian Nevin Martin, 18, of Lititz, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, speeding, damage to unattended vehicle or property, driving without a license and several summary traffic violations, police said. They reported that an officer tried to stop him for speeding Aug. 31 on Kissel Hill Road at the intersection of Sutter Place, and Martin fled until his vehicle hit a curb and was disabled on Highlands Drive near Crosswinds Drive.

Manor Township police

DUI

MANOR TWP.: Jeffrey David Brunner, 60, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of DUI and a summary traffic violation after an Aug. 22 traffic stop at on Ironstone Ridge Road. They reported that a witness who followed him from Beaver Valley Pike at Penn Grant Road said he was driving "all over the road" and a chemical test found his blood alcohol content was 0.18%.